Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Portland General Electric Co, Qorvo Inc, Sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Box Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

Investment company Adalta Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Portland General Electric Co, Qorvo Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Box Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Schlumberger, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adalta Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Adalta Capital Management LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: POR, QRVO, TTD, NBIX, CREE, WFC, ADPT, ATVI, DDOG, PLAN, WISH, ATEN, QUIK, GDRX,

POR, QRVO, TTD, NBIX, CREE, WFC, ADPT, ATVI, DDOG, PLAN, WISH, ATEN, QUIK, GDRX, Added Positions: DIS, TDOC, SWCH, AMD, SLP, ONEM, CGNX, PYPL,

DIS, TDOC, SWCH, AMD, SLP, ONEM, CGNX, PYPL, Reduced Positions: BXMT, WY, GOOGL, AMRN, MSFT, SLB, HD, VZ, WWD, ACGL, LSCC, AXP, APPN, MITK, GOOG, NTRA, STNE, ARNA, TCS, RUN, CRWD, FLGT, SMAR,

BXMT, WY, GOOGL, AMRN, MSFT, SLB, HD, VZ, WWD, ACGL, LSCC, AXP, APPN, MITK, GOOG, NTRA, STNE, ARNA, TCS, RUN, CRWD, FLGT, SMAR, Sold Out: BOX, RA, GILD, REGN, WORK, MTDR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,752 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 108,445 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Teradyne Inc (TER) - 80,325 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 49,790 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 27,965 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $36.5 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.82. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 39,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.38. The stock is now traded at around $177.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $868.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $80.53. The stock is now traded at around $118.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 235.26%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 21,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 59.13%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $77.18, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.18.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $9.8.