IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Immunomedics Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company IHT Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Immunomedics Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IHT Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, IHT Wealth Management, LLC owns 702 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MAR, ALGN, R, FIXD, AGGY, NIO, IYG, PWR, APPS, TDOC, EDIT, ARKW, MUNI, ZBRA, STWD, MPC, ENPH, SPCE, CHWY, ARKG, SCHZ, ED, GPS, GPN, LB, LYV, RCL, SBNY, ETY, GNRC, GM, Z, CRON, COUP, FSLY, LMND, EMQQ, FTSL, HYLS, SCHD, BHP, CCL, ECL, EIX, FRO, GRMN, HALO, HFC, MMP, MRVL, MKC, PRU, RADA, ROST, TRV, TTWO, TREX, UAL, USB, UCTT, ANTM, EVRG, CSQ, ALGT, DFS, ULTA, SVM, LPLA, PSX, NCLH, LOB, YUMC, TCRR, OSW, STOK, NPA, ABNB, ACWV, CFA, DON, ISTB, ITA, IWC, IWN, KWEB, MJ, PTLC, SCHF, SUSA, VMBS, PMM, GLUU, ACB, ARI, MRNS, NNDM, INSW, REKR, TLRY, AMCR, FXN, GSAT, DNN, ZOM, SPXS,

XLB, LMBS, VOO, FTCS, BCSF, SPY, XXII, DGRW, IYW, SDY, SPAB, IVW, FCX, ARKK, MSFT, XLRE, XSW, AMZN, TSLA, GLD, ICF, JKE, QCLN, GDXJ, JPM, V, SPEM, SPYV, AINV, NFLX, NSC, VRTX, EFA, FVD, IJK, IYJ, SLY, XLK, BA, XOM, GS, JNJ, PEP, QCOM, VZ, ICAD, FSK, BABA, IYC, IYY, SPDW, XLI, XLV, C, FDX, HD, PCI, NRZ, AGG, EEM, ESGU, FPE, FTA, IWM, RSP, SPSM, XHE, HRTX, ADSK, BAX, CVX, DHR, DUK, EW, GE, GOOGL, HON, KMB, MCD, NOK, ORCL, PFE, CRM, UL, UNH, VTR, KKR, AAL, PYPL, SQ, CRSP, XERS, PINS, BIV, IGSB, FIVG, GDX, ICLN, IEMG, IJS, IJT, IWP, IYF, LQD, MBB, MUB, NOBL, SCHX, TIP, VIG, XLY, XPH, MMM, T, ALL, MO, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CAT, CLX, KO, CMCSA, D, NEE, GIS, EQC, ITW, INTC, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, MET, NKE, NVS, OKE, PG, RGLD, SWKS, SO, SBUX, TMO, UNP, WMT, XEL, YUM, ET, OIA, MA, LULU, KL, AVGO, GOOG, SHOP, DOCU, AGZ, BND, CIBR, DGRO, EMB, ESGE, FXI, GOVT, IAU, IEFA, IHI, IPAY, IWD, JPST, MOAT, MTUM, PTF, PTH, QUAL, REM, SCHO, SCZ, SHYG, SIL, SPLG, TFI, VGK, VO, VTEB, VTV, XBI, XLC, XLF, XLU, ASML, ATVI, AEP, AIG, AMAT, AZN, TFC, BP, BDX, BIIB, BLK, CERN, CME, CI, CSCO, CL, STZ, CCI, CMI, DE, DXCM, LLY, EMR, ENB, EPD, EXC, EXPE, HEI, LOW, MMC, MCHP, MS, VTRS, ES, PPG, PAYX, LIN, PEG, REGN, STX, SRE, SWK, SYK, TJX, TSM, AXON, TEF, TXN, MTEM, URI, RTX, VFC, VLO, WPC, WBA, WEC, WYNN, EBAY, NZF, EIM, FRA, ETB, BDJ, TMUS, DAL, BX, VMW, MAIN, SRNE, ADXS, AGNC, AMPE, STK, CLNY, PACB, KMI, HZNP, FBIO, RNG, TPVG, TSLX, ENBL, JD, GLOB, NVTA, GSBD, KRNT, TWLO, SNAP, JHG, DELL, IAC, CQQQ, DES, EFG, FFTY, FMB, FXD, GSY, HYG, IEI, IWY, IYM, JHML, JKH, LGLV, MCHI, PGX, PPA, PZA, ROBO, SCHB, SCHM, SJNK, SPIB, SPSB, VAW, VBK, VLUE, VPU, XSLV, Reduced Positions: USMV, ABBV, MDYG, XT, XLP, SPYG, XMLV, TSCO, BAC, IVV, IYR, DNP, AAPL, NVAX, FPF, EEMV, IEF, ABT, FTSM, HDV, PWB, QQQ, ADBE, AMD, CACG, ITOT, IUSG, PFF, VCIT, ACN, ARCC, MRK, NVDA, PCN, GOF, JPI, DIA, HEDJ, IUSV, SLV, AMT, NLY, BIDU, DLR, EXAS, GSK, LHX, PNC, TSN, UPS, DIS, WFC, XLNX, BBN, PANW, ARMK, UBER, FSKR, DKNG, DVY, EFAV, FLOT, FTC, FXL, IJH, IJR, NEAR, PRF, SHY, SPLV, SPMD, SPYD, TOTL, VEA, VFH, VGT, VHT, VOE, VOT, VXUS, VYM, XLG, AXP, ADP, BCE, BBY, BHC, COST, KINS, DEO, GILD, WELL, HBAN, IBM, KR, MGM, TGTX, MU, NGG, NOC, PH, PSEC, SNY, SA, X, VOD, CEF, MSD, ETG, AWP, ETJ, TWO, PM, LDP, REXR, MGNI, SEDG, RGNX, GSM, NTLA, GRWG, VRNA, CFBI, ROKU, GNPX, CLNC, LOGC, DTIL, ZM, PLTR, BSJL, CWB, DBEF, EFV, FNX, FPX, GWX, HEFA, IBB, IGM, IVOO, IWR, IWS, IWV, IXN, JKD, JKG, KRE, MNA, PCY, PTNQ, REGL, RPG, RYT, SCHR, SLYG, SLYV, SMDV, SPTM, TLT, USHY, VB, VBR, VONG, VOX, VTIP, VWO, XAR, XLE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 359,690 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 122,227 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 298,590 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,522 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 525,627 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $614.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1422.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 168,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 1024.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 176,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 704,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 130,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $19.74 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $21.26.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.74.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $92.9 and $142.29, with an estimated average price of $118.29.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $30.78.