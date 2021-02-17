Castleark Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Nike Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Castleark Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Nike Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Veracyte Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castleark Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Castleark Management Llc owns 328 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWN, VCYT, GTLS, CPRI, EEFT, RAMP, TPR, PAR, YETI, ARRY, SPR, BCO, KWR, AMN, OCUL, KMT, WWE, TUP, XLE, SNV, ATEC, CNMD, RCM, SWTX, LSCC, IOVA, UPLD, FATE, AMBA, OXY, GH, INT, XOM, NVCR, DVN, APA, DCP, WKHS, SGEN,

IWN, VCYT, GTLS, CPRI, EEFT, RAMP, TPR, PAR, YETI, ARRY, SPR, BCO, KWR, AMN, OCUL, KMT, WWE, TUP, XLE, SNV, ATEC, CNMD, RCM, SWTX, LSCC, IOVA, UPLD, FATE, AMBA, OXY, GH, INT, XOM, NVCR, DVN, APA, DCP, WKHS, SGEN, Added Positions: NKE, XLF, DAR, LRCX, UAA, PLUG, OLED, LLY, HAL, MPC, ET, PAA, TSLA, APPS, VLO, CGNX, QTWO, MPLX, SDGR, AVYA, RUN, ESI, FAN, TGTX, EPD, VNOM, WES, CVX, PSX, TRGP, DHR, IWP, AXON, BRP, SGRY, WMB, COP, WIX, PSXP, MMP, ROK, DHI, RTLR, ETRN, ARCE, CQP, NBLX, OKE, TT, QRVO, NEP, AY, OKTA, NS,

NKE, XLF, DAR, LRCX, UAA, PLUG, OLED, LLY, HAL, MPC, ET, PAA, TSLA, APPS, VLO, CGNX, QTWO, MPLX, SDGR, AVYA, RUN, ESI, FAN, TGTX, EPD, VNOM, WES, CVX, PSX, TRGP, DHR, IWP, AXON, BRP, SGRY, WMB, COP, WIX, PSXP, MMP, ROK, DHI, RTLR, ETRN, ARCE, CQP, NBLX, OKE, TT, QRVO, NEP, AY, OKTA, NS, Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, HZNP, SPGI, ENPH, SPLK, NUAN, INSP, LAD, CHGG, RARE, VRNS, CROX, NEO, CDNA, NTRA, CFX, MEDP, BHVN, LPSN, SPT, AMZN, TTEC, GDOT, ROCK, KOP, MRTX, NVRO, WSC, TPIC, CRNC, LFUS, RBC, EAT, FRPT, SAIL, HALO, MSFT, PENN, RPM, SRCL, BERY, FRTA, EYE, ADBE, BC, SHYF, DAN, AVGO, RPD, AXNX, NFE, NSP, DY, NDSN, SWAV, AVNT, WCC, MXL, LPLA, FND, TPTX, BLDR, NVDA, FOLD, FB, GDS, ASTE, FOE, GNTX, INSM, ORLY, HD, MCHP, MA, HCA, NOW, PYPL, PLNT, TENB, ASML, HES, CP, DXCM, OTRK, LVS, SF, V, AMRC, ZTS, ETSY, MDB, CSTL, ANSS, ARWR, EW, ENB, KSU, TKR, LULU, MSCI, KMI, MTSI, CZR, COUP, APD, BHP, CAT, LNG, ENTG, NEE, GGG, ISRG, LKQ, PTC, PEGA, SWKS, TEAM, HESM, ESTC, AVTR, CLVT, DKNG, TAN, SRPT, FISV, HDB, ILMN, ON, SBUX, SU, VRTX, TDG, FIVN, SEDG, SE,

GLD, AAPL, HZNP, SPGI, ENPH, SPLK, NUAN, INSP, LAD, CHGG, RARE, VRNS, CROX, NEO, CDNA, NTRA, CFX, MEDP, BHVN, LPSN, SPT, AMZN, TTEC, GDOT, ROCK, KOP, MRTX, NVRO, WSC, TPIC, CRNC, LFUS, RBC, EAT, FRPT, SAIL, HALO, MSFT, PENN, RPM, SRCL, BERY, FRTA, EYE, ADBE, BC, SHYF, DAN, AVGO, RPD, AXNX, NFE, NSP, DY, NDSN, SWAV, AVNT, WCC, MXL, LPLA, FND, TPTX, BLDR, NVDA, FOLD, FB, GDS, ASTE, FOE, GNTX, INSM, ORLY, HD, MCHP, MA, HCA, NOW, PYPL, PLNT, TENB, ASML, HES, CP, DXCM, OTRK, LVS, SF, V, AMRC, ZTS, ETSY, MDB, CSTL, ANSS, ARWR, EW, ENB, KSU, TKR, LULU, MSCI, KMI, MTSI, CZR, COUP, APD, BHP, CAT, LNG, ENTG, NEE, GGG, ISRG, LKQ, PTC, PEGA, SWKS, TEAM, HESM, ESTC, AVTR, CLVT, DKNG, TAN, SRPT, FISV, HDB, ILMN, ON, SBUX, SU, VRTX, TDG, FIVN, SEDG, SE, Sold Out: UNH, TNDM, SVMK, HELE, MYOK, OC, BLD, EBS, KNX, OLLI, BAND, INOV, STMP, RH, EVBG, CASY, LPX, IRTC, AUDC, BOX, WMS, MODN, NAV, CCXI, IIIV, CALX, MMSI, PRTS, ECPG, CLDR, ACM, MOH, BRO, QDEL, COG, WERN, EQT, CATM, TCP, SQ, BFAM, LHX, CNC, PBA, MYGN, SQQQ, HOG, VREX, JPM, MUR, XPER, WBA, MUSA, ABBV,

For the details of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castleark+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 492,990 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 817,250 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,845 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Facebook Inc (FB) - 229,120 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 122,730 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.32%

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $152.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 166,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 251,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $121.93, with an estimated average price of $96.95. The stock is now traded at around $155.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 84,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 228,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $144.92, with an estimated average price of $116.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 66,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $63.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 129,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 409,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 160.11%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 909,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 730.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $591.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 122,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 32612.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 438,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 160.13%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 348,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $86.4 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $102.89.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in SVMK Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $22.51.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $187.42 and $227.57, with an estimated average price of $206.14.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92.