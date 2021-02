United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Xilinx Inc

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Xilinx Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc. As of 2020Q4, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc owns 1120 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+capital+financial+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 23,245,813 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,394,059 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,799,544 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.99% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,488,512 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 7,613,886 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.55. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 128,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $164.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Intrusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 161,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $437.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,799,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,154,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 280.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 897,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.11%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 771,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 70.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 769,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,072,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $34.97.