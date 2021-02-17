Makaira Partners LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells GCI Liberty Inc

La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Makaira Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, sells GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makaira Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Makaira Partners LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 919,556 shares, 33.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.57%
- L Brands Inc (LB) - 1,848,654 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio.
- Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 5,029,916 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio.
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 107,879 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio.
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 437,377 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio.
Makaira Partners LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.26%. The holding were 919,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Makaira Partners LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.
