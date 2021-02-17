>
Makaira Partners LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells GCI Liberty Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: LBRDK +0.39% GLIBA +0%

La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Makaira Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, sells GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makaira Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Makaira Partners LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Makaira Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/makaira+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Makaira Partners LLC
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 919,556 shares, 33.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.57%
  2. L Brands Inc (LB) - 1,848,654 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 5,029,916 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio.
  4. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 107,879 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio.
  5. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 437,377 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio.
Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Makaira Partners LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.26%. The holding were 919,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Makaira Partners LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.



