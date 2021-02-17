IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. Buys Unity Software Inc

Investment company IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.. As of 2020Q4, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 8,323,944 shares, 91.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01% Unity Software Inc (U) - 800,166 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd (LITB) - 6,457,613 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Niu Technologies (NIU) - 547,991 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $125.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 800,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.