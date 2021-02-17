>
James Li
James Li
Top 5 Holdings of Catherine Wood's ARK Investment

New Premium Guru portfolio update

February 17, 2021

We are glad to announce that we have added Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK Investment Management as one of our Premium Gurus.

As of the December 2020 quarterly report filing, the New York-based asset management firm's top-five holdings are Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

ca3fa8bfb7c25abf3604d472a68aed22.png

The firm said in its website that ARK "seeks to identify companies" that may benefit from "cross-sector innovations like artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing and blockchain technology." Researching across sectors allows the firm to deeply understand "the convergence and market potential of disruptive innovations."

As of fourth quarter of 2020, ARK Investment's $37.57 billion equity portfolio contains 243 stocks, with 27 new positions and a turnover ratio of 42%. The firm's top three sectors in terms of weight are health care, technology and communication services, with weights of 37.22%, 20.97% and 20.22%, respectively.

d6abdce3e71e74940534d3797303c50e.png

Tesla

ARK owns 4,134,226 shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), up 20.5% from the third-quarter 2020 holding of 3,430,778 shares. The shares occupy 7.76% of the equity portfolio.

f56b01b5718e0b8e8862eaacc6734aab.png

GuruFocus ranks the Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle giant's financial strength 6 out of 10. Tesla has a double-digit Altman Z-score and high Piotroski F-score of 8 despite debt ratios underperforming more than half of global competitors.

b158cc6792ec9a0267ec8a4082ea6a0f.png

Other gurus with large holdings in Tesla include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Funds, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

ab85d642aeb8bf61737ef7b21e5455b1.png

Roku

ARK owns 5,376,822 shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), up 35.96% from the third-quarter 2020 holding of 3,954,611 shares. The shares represent 4.75% of the equity portfolio.

c2c76e7f20ae3b231cb2476052ef07a5.png

The Los Gatos, California-based company operates a streaming platform found in co-branded televisions and soundbars. GuruFocus ranks Roku's financial strength 6 out of 10 on the heels of a double-digit Altman Z-score despite a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms over 53% of global competitors.

cd04e7a115ee4cbe8ef1496fd3629647.png

CRISPR Therapeutics

ARK Invest owns 10,412,976 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), up 23.12% from the third-quarter 2020 holding of 8,457,320 shares. The holding has a 4.24% equity portfolio weight.

0b883c2a6d6460c84d3b315079217812.png

According to GuruFocus, the Swiss biotech company's cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios outperform over 62% of global competitors, suggesting good financial strength.

9c982a31e9bcff048a6a268036815b15.png

Teladoc

ARK Invest owns 5,819,546 shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), up 289.13% from the third-quarter 2020 holding of 2,012,786 shares. The weight of the holding climbed to 4.17%, a 3.10% increase from the prior quarter.

54b4046c24295b9ed42754a355646c84.png

According to GuruFocus, the Purchase, New York-based telehealth company has a double-digit Altman Z-score despite a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms 52.33% of global competitors.

94ffa72529776d6f325198c5688a6bc3.png

Square

ARK Invest owns 1,541,416 shares of Square (NYSE:SQ), up 21.48% from the third-quarter 2020 holding of 5,829,902 shares. The position has a 4.10% equity portfolio weight.

8b631d0726d0311733fb42b918b6b4d0.png

GuruFocus ranks the the San Francisco-based payment processing company's financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has a double-digit Altman Z-score, debt ratios underperform over 88% of global competitors.

a5e1d19dccd83fc461e0481c04d1e7df.png

Disclosure: No positions.

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Comments

