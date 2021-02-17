ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Collaboration Agreement with California Boiler for Sale and Installation of 2.5 ppm NOx Capable Ultra-Low Emission Boiler Burners and Low Emission Flares

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with California Boiler for the sale and installation of "ClearSign Core™" enabled ultra-low NOx combustion equipment into the U.S. market.

In terms of the agreement, both companies will be responsible for sales, California Boiler will be responsible for installation and provision of controls and ClearSign will provide the technology and design of products.

"We are delighted to collaborate with such a complimentary and strategically positioned partner as California Boiler," said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign. "We have had the opportunity to work together on several projects already and established a great working relationship. California Boiler have demonstrated exceptional sales and customer care, and their field service capability is impressive. Both ClearSign and California Boiler are very focused on growing our business and believe there is an immediate need for our specialized ultra-low NOx combustion equipment, especially in the California market where NOx emission regulations are becoming more stringent."

"ClearSign has become a great partner for us," said Gary Anderson, CEO of California Boiler. "We believe their best in class technologies provide excellent solutions for emissions reduction, and in particular, a great alternative to SCR systems. We see this collaboration as a great opportunity for both companies to serve our customers and expand our businesses."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsign-technologies-corporation-announces-collaboration-agreement-with-california-boiler-for-sale-and-installation-of-2-5-ppm-nox-capable-ultra-low-emission-boiler-burners-and-low-emission-flares-301229813.html

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation