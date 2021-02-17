Netskope and Mimecast Partner to Deliver Omnichannel DLP and Seamless Cloud Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , and Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced several best-of-breed strategic integrations that are designed to provide customers an enterprise-grade, omnichannel data loss prevention (DLP) solution combined with robust intelligence to protect cloud and web resources and usage, whether direct-to-Internet SaaS, web, or email.

Enterprise businesses are rapidly embracing cloud services as part of inevitable digital transformation. A secure cloud experience requires the extensive capabilities of a Next-Gen Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Secure Email Gateway (SEG) technologies deployed seamlessly and in concert with one another in a cloud-native environment.

Using the integrated offerings of Netskope and Mimecast, customers can:



Leverage an enterprise-grade, omnichannel DLP solution engineered to fully manage and secure inbound and outbound email, using Netskope inspection and Mimecast analysis, blocking questionable email and sensitive content based on DLP tags

Use the power of Netskope Cloud Threat Exchange built to discover and enhance risk and prevention postures across both Netskope and Mimecast environments

Netskope provides comprehensive, four-in-one data protection across SaaS, IaaS, web, and email using a single-pass, optimized, SASE-ready architecture, ensuring sensitive data is protected anywhere, all the time. Email DLP, the latest enhancement to the industry-leading Netskope Data Protection portfolio , provides outbound data protection for Microsoft Office 365 and Google Gmail. This extended data protection complements the email security offered by Mimecast and, when combined with the ability to exchange threat intelligence via Cloud Threat Exchange in real time, further helps to benefit joint customers with a stronger security posture.

"Cloud security, email security, and data protection are top of mind for every enterprise we speak to—and that was before the global pandemic pushed us all to step up our efforts," said Billy Bond, VP of Business Development and Alliances, Netskope. "This is a game-changing collaboration with Mimecast, a leader in email security. It will allow us to provide even better protection and orders of magnitude more value for our customers."

"Threat actors are seeking entry into organizations by any means necessary, it's incumbent on our industry to protect the data and employees of our customers," said Julian Martin, VP, ecosystem & alliances, Mimecast. "At Mimecast we believe in the 'power of together' to help solve complex problems that will help secure our customers. Our latest integration with Netskope underscores this commitment, helping joint customers meet the advanced requirements for seamless cloud security."

Netskope and Mimecast showcased these integrations at the recent SecOps Virtual conference, hosted by Mimecast. Session replays from SecOps Virtual are available on-demand at https://www.mimecast.com/secops-virtual .

To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, including its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

To learn more about Mimecast's API ecosystem and the 'power of together' in security click here .

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope. www.netskope.com

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. www.mimecast.com

