Atlas Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021
LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Monday, March 8, 2021. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to discuss the results.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date of Conference Call:
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Scheduled Time:
08:30 a.m. ET
US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In:
+1-(877)-246-9875
International Dial-In:
+1-(707)-287-9353
Listen Only Toll Free Dial In Number:
+1-(888) 556 5741
Listen Only International Dial In Number:
+1-(857) 270 6226
Conference ID:
3693219
To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.
A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until March 24, 2021. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada +1 (855) 859-2056 and International +1-404-537-3406, and the replay passcode is: 3693219.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.
