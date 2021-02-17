>
PRNewswire
Atlas Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATCO -0.83%

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Monday, March 8, 2021. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call:

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Scheduled Time:

08:30 a.m. ET

US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In:

+1-(877)-246-9875

International Dial-In:

+1-(707)-287-9353

Listen Only Toll Free Dial In Number:

+1-(888) 556 5741

Listen Only International Dial In Number:

+1-(857) 270 6226

Conference ID:

3693219

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until March 24, 2021. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada +1 (855) 859-2056 and International +1-404-537-3406, and the replay passcode is: 3693219.

About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit atlascorporation.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-corp-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301229488.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.


