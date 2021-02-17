>
Northwest Pipe Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021

February 17, 2021 | About: NAS:NWPX -0.74%

- Financial results to be released after market close on March 3, 2021

- Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on March 4, 2021

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 17, 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nwpipe.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Thursday, March 18, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the replay access code: 10151606.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
(360) 397-6294 • [email protected]

Or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-3-2021-301229529.html

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company


