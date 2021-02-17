Cigna Corporation to Host Investor Day March 8

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health services company, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CI), will host its virtual Investor Day on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Senior leaders from across the business will:

Provide insights into emerging trends fundamentally changing health care and creating opportunities

Discuss the Company's growth framework, and

Highlight the flexibility and strength of the Company's capital-light business structure

Presentations will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 11:30 a.m. ET. Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the presentation via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.cigna.com.

A replay will also be available on the site for four weeks after the event.

