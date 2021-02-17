ThermoGenesis Holdings Begins a Year of Celebration of its 35th Anniversary in the Cell Banking and Cell Therapy Industry

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ("ThermoGenesis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, announced today that the Company will kick off a year of celebration of its 35th anniversary by aligning its future corporate strategy in offering cell processing systems and services to meet the large-scale cellular manufacturing needs of the increasing number of therapies to be developed over the next decade.

ThermoGenesis has built a solid reputation in the cell banking and cell therapy field. The Company was originally founded in 1986 during a pivotal time, when the stem cell and gene therapy industry was in its infancy. In the early-1990s, ThermoGenesis' original founder, Phil Coelho, formed a long-term collaboration with Dr. Pablo Rubinstein of the New York Blood Center, the father of all cord blood stem cell banking. Together, they invented, patented, and obtained FDA clearance for the first "functionally closed" system for concentrating and isolating stem cells from fresh cord blood samples as well as the protocol for long term cryopreservation of those stem cells to insure retrieval decades later. These breakthrough methods were widely adopted and enabled the cord blood banking industry to grow, expand, and become commercially viable today.

These earliest inventions and protocols were followed by the launch of ThermoGenesis' fully automated BioArchive® smart cryopreservation system in 1999 and later its AXP® automated cell harvesting system in 2005. These fully automated systems have been adopted by over 130+ leading cord blood transplant centers and other stem cell institutes – such as MD Anderson, Cleveland Clinic, Duke University, New York Blood Center – in 40+ countries. These systems remain "state-of-the-art" almost 20 years later.

"In the past 20 years, ThermoGenesis and its affiliated companies have helped to advance and shape the landscape of the cell banking industry," said Chris Xu, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ThermoGenesis. "Cell based therapies have become one of the fastest growing sectors in medicine – with over 1,000 clinical trials underway in CAR-T cell therapy alone. As we enter the Company's 35th anniversary, we remain committed to staying as the world's leading technology provider for the cell and gene therapy field."

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automated processing for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.ThermoGenesis.com.

