HarvesterÂ® Grow Lights Producing Elite Quality Cannabis in Oklahoma

February 17, 2021

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) enjoyed a successful showing at the recent OK Cannabis Expo in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Subsidiary Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) demonstrated their award-winning Harvester® grow light system, as well as presented a technical seminar on the interplay between horticultural lighting and the phytochemical content in cannabis.

CMGL also met with existing and prospective customers to discuss the merits of full-spectrum LED lighting, lens-focused photon delivery, and the Curtis Mathes leasing program for projects between $25,000 and $5,000,000. Zachery Cohen and Brittany Navarro of Tegridy Gardens, LLC were in attendance to share some of their team's most recent results using the Harvester®.

"As a cultivator in Oklahoma we have never seen so much explosive growth so quickly, as well as increased flower density, trichome development and terpene production," said Zachery Cohen, "The Harvester is the exact tool we need for the building blocks of success. There is truly not a better company we would put our faith in."

"Exceeding 30% w/w THCA and 3% w/w total terpenes is indicative of elite quality cannabis," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Scientific Officer & Board Member of Curtis Mathes, "It's rewarding to see our clients enjoying such a successful experience with our technology."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and Curtis Mathes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvester-grow-lights-producing-elite-quality-cannabis-in-oklahoma-301229988.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation


