Adient will participate at the Wolfe Research Virtual Autos Conference

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADNT -1.3%

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Autos Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Adient's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).

About Adient:
Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

