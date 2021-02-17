Canon U.S.A. Receives Eight Awards from Keypoint Intelligence, Including the BLI 2021 A4 Line of the Year and an Outstanding Achievement Award for Hybrid Workplace Scan Technology

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing the company's commitment to supporting its customers' needs as they navigate through new ways of working, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce it is the recipient of eight awards from Keypoint Intelligence, including the coveted BLI 2021 A4 Line of the Year Award, as well as a 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award for Hybrid Workplace Scan Technology. The company achieves these accolades as a result of its array of high-quality solutions which are designed to support remote and hybrid working environments.

BLI 2021 A4 Line of the Year

As a result of the strength and range of the company's offerings in the A4 market, Canon's MFPs and printers stand out amongst competitors, helping it to receive Buyers Lab's 2021 A4 Line of the Year Award. This prestigious recognition, awarded once a year, recognizes the vendor whose product line is deemed best overall based on rigorous lab evaluations conducted by Keypoint Intelligence's team of analysts.

During its evaluations, Keypoint Intelligence's team of analysts took into special consideration solutions that are equipped to support new ways of working. Committed to developing solutions designed to meet current customer and industry needs, Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE and imageCLASS A4 solutions are built with features to help users as they navigate through the hybrid work environment. Additional components that stood out to Keypoint Intelligence include the line's robust features, security capabilities and strong image quality.

"Canon's portfolio of award-winning models this year is unmatched in breadth," said Kaitlin Shaw, associate director of A4 Hardware, Keypoint Intelligence. "From home offices to large workgroups, whether color or monochrome, single-function or multifunction, Canon has the device to meet your needs. Canon's outstanding lineup surpassed the competition in many ways offering top-notch value propositions, performances, and user-friendliness."

BLI 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award for Hybrid Workplace Scan Technology

The company also receives the BLI 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award for Hybrid Workplace Scan Technology from Keypoint Intelligence as a result of its robust lineup of single-function scanners and MFPs for both Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) and corporate office scanning environments. Specific features that helped Canon's lineup of imageFORMULA and single-function scanners and imageCLASS MFPs earn this award include the line's distributed document capture capabilities through uniFLOW Online and Therefore Online, secure deployment and ongoing administration of home-based imaging hardware, and ability to automate data entry tasks regardless of location.

"Hybrid workplace technology is more than just an asset that helped businesses get through COVID-19 — it's a paradigm shift in the way that businesses are operated, enabling organizations to increase worker productivity while scaling down office space requirements and overcoming geographic barriers that limited access to more talent," said Lee Davis, associate director of Software/Scanners, Keypoint Intelligence. "With Canon's standalone scanners and MFPs connected to solutions such as uniFLOW Online and Therefore Online, businesses can lift their information-management and workflow-automation technology to the cloud and make them accessible to employees no matter where they are located."

Reflecting Canon's commitment to supporting its customers through the hybrid work environment, solutions such as these can help bridge the gap between the home office and physical office due to their reliable, easy-to-use features, remote capabilities and affordable price point. As many of Canon's MFPs and select standalone scanners share a consistent, automated scanning experience to home and office users through uniFLOW Online and Therefore Online solutions, users can access a similar personalized scanning experience at home as they do in the office. As an added convenience, many of Canon's scanner solutions are also equipped with a productivity enhancing device-embedded applet, which extends additional features to the device's control panel.

In addition to the company's 2021 A4 Line of the Year recognition and 2021 Outstanding Achievement award for Hybrid Workplace Scan Technology, Canon U.S.A., Inc., also takes home the following Winter 2021 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence:

Outstanding A4 Color MFP for Small Workgroups: Color imageCLASS X MF1127C MFP

Color imageCLASS X MF1127C MFP Outstanding Color Printer for Small Workgroups: imageCLASS X LBP1127C printer

imageCLASS X LBP1127C printer Outstanding Printer for Small/Home Offices: imageCLASS X LBP1238 printer

imageCLASS X printer Outstanding A4 MFP for Small/Home Offices: imageCLASS X MF1238 MFP

imageCLASS X MF1238 MFP Outstanding A4 Color MFP for SMBs: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C257iF MFP

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C257iF MFP Outstanding A4 MFP for Mid-Size to Large Workgroups: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 527 Series

"Reflecting Canon's commitment to meeting customer and industry needs, we continue to innovate and develop solutions that are designed to support our channel partners as they navigate through a time of remote and hybrid working," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "At Canon, we make it our priority to implement performance, usability and value into our A4 solutions, and we are honored to receive eight awards from Keypoint Intelligence, including BLI's coveted 2021 A4 Line of the Year accolade, which showcase the strength and overall quality of these products."

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Line of the Year Awards

Line of the Year Awards salute the companies that provide a broad range of hardware or software and whose products consistently performed above average throughout testing. Much consideration is also made by Keypoint Intelligence analysts and technicians in areas such as ease of use, features, and value, across an entire portfolio for that product area, with the end result being the most prestigious Buyers Lab Awards offered.

