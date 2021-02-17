M&t Bank Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells eBay Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company M&t Bank Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells eBay Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&t Bank Corp. As of 2020Q4, M&t Bank Corp owns 1678 stocks with a total value of $22.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHP, EWC, CNCE, ILF, AWH, NCNO, DCT, IXG, AIN, BRKR, CIEN, FIX, VALE, CNX, CRY, CW, DAR, DRQ, ENS, EEFT, FCN, AGM, FUL, HMSY, HOG, OTRK, ICUI, IIVI, JW.A, KFY, KLIC, SR, LB, TAP, NCR, NICE, JWN, PNFP, AVNT, PUK, RS, RYAAY, SBNY, EQNR, X, UTHR, WASH, WBS, WAL, WEX, MMT, PMO, NZF, JQC, BME, POR, EVR, CSIQ, SPR, NWG, AVEO, RP, CPRI, POST, PRLB, NCLH, DSL, XLRN, ESRT, OGS, MBUU, PCTY, JD, CCS, LNTH, NVRO, UPLD, AXTA, LITE, PLNT, USFD, NTNX, IIPR, FND, ZLAB, NSCO, FOCS, IMXI, NIO, ARVN, ESTC, UTZ, LYFT, FSLY, CSTL, TXG, NET, NVST, RPRX, LMND, JWS, RLAY, MEG, VERX, VITL, U, PLTR, DFHT, BSY, PMVP, LUNG, MPLN, SFT, INAQ, ALGM, CONXU, ADV, TLMD, TSIAU, OLMA, AIV, FDMT, ACWI, ARKW, DHS, DTN, ESGU, EWG, EWN, EWU, EWY, FDT, FXL, IYH, JKE, PZA, SCHA, SCHG, SCHV, SCHZ, SJNK, SPDW, SPHD, VOOG, VRP, XLB, XSLV,
- Added Positions: IVW, IJT, IJS, IEMG, IWP, BND, AVB, IEFA, ICF, IWB, JCI, OMC, EFV, IWM, VLUE, AMZN, VTRS, IJK, PDBC, SUSA, TIP, AMT, SCHW, CINF, HDB, MSFT, UL, FB, IJJ, IVV, SPY, ATVI, ADBE, APD, ANSS, BAC, CTSH, DHR, EOG, FDX, GIS, HON, KNX, MKSI, MKC, MDT, BKNG, CRM, TJX, TXN, TMO, UNH, OLED, IDEX, MA, DFS, LULU, VRSK, CDW, LBRDK, CABO, IAC, ESGD, ESGE, EZU, HDV, IGF, ITM, IVE, IYW, VOO, VTI, XLI, AOS, ALE, AMN, ABMD, AAP, AMD, ASX, A, ADC, ALK, ALGN, AB, ALL, DOX, AMED, AEE, AMP, APH, IVZ, ADI, AON, AIRC, AMAT, ABR, ARCC, ARW, AJG, AGO, ATO, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BHP, BOKF, BIDU, BBVA, ITUB, OZK, BCS, BAX, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BA, BWA, SAM, BRO, BF.B, BC, BG, CF, CMS, COG, CCJ, CNI, COF, CAH, CSL, CCL, CATY, CNC, CI, XEC, CLAR, CLH, CLX, COHR, CBSH, DXC, CNMD, ED, COO, INGR, GLW, CVA, CR, CACC, CREE, CFR, XRAY, DXCM, DEO, DLB, DCI, LCII, EWBC, EGP, EW, EME, ESGR, ETR, EQT, ELS, ERIC, RE, EXAS, EXC, FNB, FMC, FDS, FICO, FNF, FE, FISV, F, BEN, GPC, GBCI, HAE, LHX, HIG, HAS, HFC, HRL, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, IBN, INFO, IDA, INCY, IFF, IPG, JBHT, JBL, JKHY, J, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KGC, LKQ, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LECO, LFUS, LYV, LOGI, MGM, MANT, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MPW, MRCY, MCHP, MSA, MUFG, MHK, MPWR, MCO, NRG, NVDA, NFG, NHI, NTES, NFLX, NTAP, NEU, NI, NKE, NDSN, NTRS, NOC, OGE, ODFL, OSK, PCG, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PKI, PHG, PVH, PXD, LIN, PB, PRU, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RPM, RJF, RELX, ROK, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, STX, SEE, SGEN, XPO, SRE, SCI, SJR, SHW, SFL, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SNE, LUV, SBUX, STLD, SRCL, STE, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SNV, TCF, TTWO, VIV, TDY, TFX, TU, TER, TXT, THO, TKR, TREX, TSN, USPH, UAL, UBS, UCBI, UHS, UNM, VFC, NS, VLY, VOD, VMC, WRB, WDFC, DIS, WCN, WAT, WSO, WTS, ANTM, WST, WDC, WHR, WLTW, WEC, WWD, WYNN, ZBRA, ZBH, BF.A, HEI.A, L, MQY, PTY, KYN, LDOS, EBS, KBR, AER, IPGP, DAL, BGY, G, MASI, VMW, BEP, HCCI, KDP, DISCK, BUD, H, IOVA, FTNT, TRNO, ST, SSNC, TSLA, GMAB, TAL, BAH, TRGP, FLT, HCA, HII, APO, HZNP, XYL, APTV, GWRE, EPAM, SPLK, NOW, PANW, GMED, BERY, FANG, WDAY, CONE, BFAM, ZTS, MODN, IQV, NRZ, REXR, FEYE, SAIC, RNG, TWTR, CHGG, HLT, AAL, ALLY, SFBS, DNOW, GLOB, FWONK, CTLT, HQY, SYF, W, KEYS, STOR, JRVR, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, TRU, TDOC, KHC, OLLI, Z, RACE, TWNK, FCPT, TEAM, SITE, FTV, TWLO, COUP, VST, YUMC, GOLF, LW, HWM, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, ARGX, DCPH, ROKU, MDB, SE, AGS, ZS, SPOT, NVT, BJ, ELAN, SVMK, GH, PLAN, STNE, ETRN, MRNA, DELL, SILK, PINS, ALC, AVTR, CRWD, IAA, GO, DDOG, PTON, BILL, ORIC, DKNG, AGG, BKLN, BLV, CIBR, IGIB, CWB, DBC, DEM, DES, EMLP, EWD, EWH, EWJ, EWL, EWT, FDN, FIXD, FPE, FXI, GLDM, GOVT, GVI, HEDJ, IBB, IEF, IJR, ITA, ITOT, IUSV, IYC, IYF, IYG, IYJ, JPST, MBB, MGC, MGV, PGX, QAI, RSP, SHV, SPYV, STIP, USIG, VBR, VCIT, VEU, VGK, VOE, VONG, VONV, VOT, VPL, VTV, VUG, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, GLD, GOOGL, IWF, USHY, USMV, VNQI, XOM, SPGI, SCHH, VCSH, QCOM, IWO, CSCO, GILD, INTC, MTB, MRK, TROW, ULTA, RWX, SUB, VB, VEA, VGIT, VGT, VTEB, MMM, PLD, T, ABT, AKAM, BIIB, BMY, BAM, CVS, BXMT, FIS, CVX, CHL, KO, CL, COP, DLR, DD, DUK, LLY, EMR, EQIX, NEE, GTN, HSBC, IBM, LOW, MCD, MET, NSC, ORCL, PEP, PFE, SAP, SYK, TSM, TGT, UPS, WPP, WBA, WFC, BRK.A, JAZZ, TEL, PM, ABBV, ALLE, PK, DOW, EFA, EFG, FTSM, GNR, GSY, IJH, IWR, IXN, QQQ, SCZ, TLT, VCR, VFH, VGSH, VHT, VIS, VO, VWO, ABB, AES, SRPT, AYI, AEIS, AFL, ALB, ARE, ALXN, Y, LNT, ALNY, MO, AMRN, HES, UHAL, ACC, AXP, AIG, ABC, AME, NLY, APA, ATR, AZN, ALV, AVA, TFC, BCE, BP, BLL, SAN, BMO, BK, BDX, BRK.B, OPCH, BKH, BXP, BSX, BDN, BCO, BTI, BRKS, CACI, CBRE, CHRW, CSGS, CVBF, CDNS, CWT, CPT, CPB, CAJ, CRI, CAT, CRL, CHKP, CHE, LNG, CHH, CHD, CTXS, CSGP, TPR, CMC, NNN, ABEV, CAG, CPRT, CUZ, CCI, CCK, DVA, DE, DVN, DRH, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DRE, EMN, EV, DISH, EA, ENB, ECPG, NPO, ENTG, EPD, EFX, EQR, ESS, EXPD, EXR, FLIR, FRT, FCNCA, FHN, FR, FWRD, FCX, FULT, GATX, GRMN, IT, GD, GNTX, GSK, EVRI, GPN, GGG, GHM, HAL, HALO, HMY, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HEI, HP, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HIW, HRC, HOLX, SVC, HST, ITT, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, BCOR, TT, INTU, IRM, ITRI, SJM, KT, KSU, KRC, KIM, KRG, KR, LH, LSTR, LAZ, LII, LXP, LNC, LGF.B, LAD, LYG, MMP, MGA, MRO, MKL, MMC, MRTN, MRVL, MXIM, MAA, MOH, MS, MORN, MSI, EGOV, NVR, NGG, NATI, NBIX, NYCB, NYT, NWL, ES, NVS, ON, OXY, ORI, OHI, OMCL, OKE, PCAR, PH, MD, PENN, PBCT, PRGO, PNW, PAA, PII, NTR, PFG, PGR, PEG, PSA, PWR, ROLL, RYN, O, RBC, REG, REGN, RF, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RIO, RHI, WRK, RCI, ROL, RY, RDS.A, RGLD, RUSHA, SNY, SLB, SMG, SMTC, SLGN, WPM, SPG, SSD, SKYW, SNN, LSI, TRV, SP, SWK, STT, STRA, SU, SYY, AXON, TECH, TTEC, TRI, TIF, TR, GL, TD, TOT, TSEM, TM, TSCO, TRP, TRMB, TYL, CUBE, UGI, AUB, UBSI, UDR, URI, RTX, MTN, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, WPC, GWW, WAFD, WRE, WRI, WSBC, WLK, WY, WTM, WMB, WTFC, XEL, XLNX, YORW, YUM, ZION, BGCP, CMG, SMFG, ET, PRG, RDS.B, VVR, VPV, NVG, CSQ, QRTEA, WNS, HBI, CVLT, WU, ICFI, EXLS, DEI, MFG, FSLR, BR, PNNT, ACM, PODD, TTGT, BX, PRO, CXO, MELI, AWK, TGH, MSCI, LRN, BEAT, TNET, TAK, JBT, LOPE, CDNA, SLRC, STWD, AVGO, CLNY, DG, LEA, CHTR, QNST, GNRC, FIBK, HTHT, PBA, VEON, RCM, BBN, KKR, LYB, BWXT, COR, IPHI, SBRA, LPLA, NLSN, VC, INN, KMI, STAG, RLJ, MOS, MPC, VER, FBHS, ACHC, ZNGA, VCRA, PFPT, PSX, CG, HTA, FIVE, PNR, SRC, SSTK, MPLX, WES, PCI, ICLR, HASI, VOYA, TSC, NWSA, DOC, AMH, SFM, MUSA, BURL, VEEV, OMF, GLPI, AERI, BRX, VCYT, ESNT, TNDM, STAY, ARMK, ITCI, TWOU, OUT, FIVN, GRUB, PAYC, QTNT, ARES, PE, NEP, NOMD, CFG, CDK, SYNH, PRAH, PGRE, SHOP, BKI, APLE, ENR, CC, RPD, PRPL, NVCR, PFGC, HPE, EDIT, LSXMK, NTLA, FHB, CRSP, INSW, INVH, AM, IR, ATUS, AFIN, SWCH, VICI, AQUA, COLD, CDAY, LASR, DOCU, CHX, TRTN, PS, WH, AVLR, FTDR, IFFT, KOD, TME, CVET, FOXA, ZM, MNRL, UBER, WORK, AMCR, BBIO, HCAT, CRNC, OPRT, BRP, CARR, OTIS, VNT, AMLP, ARKG, ARKK, BIV, BSV, IGSB, DBEU, DGRO, DLS, DOL, DXJ, EDIV, EEMV, EFAV, FLOT, FPX, FTC, FTCS, FVD, GBIL, IAU, IWN, IWS, IWY, IXUS, IYR, JNK, LMBS, LQD, MDY, MDYG, MGK, MINT, NEAR, PFF, PHB, PTLC, RWR, SCHE, SCHF, SDY, SHY, SLV, SPYG, VAW, VDE, VIG, VOX, VPU, VTWO, VV, VXF, VYM, XBI, XLC, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XT,
- Sold Out: UN, MAIN, AMTD, IMMU, GLIBA, JCAP, AGR, CVEO, HDS, EVTC, RPAI, WPX, TRIP, DNKN, HHC, HPP, WFCPL.PFD, CUL1, ROIC, BACPL.PFD, SOXX, SH, JKD, CCXX, HY1N, PING, CPAA, LVGO, JHY, BYND, LQDA, JBGS, NCSM, CLPR, FBM, ENIC, HTZGQ, M, NBL, NXST, NOV, IPAR, HR, EQC, BPYU, PACW, NOK, EXEL, EPR, CUB, CXW, OFC, CHU, LUMN, AXDX, TCO, CNK, AKR, EVV, IAF, WBK, GEO, TXRH, TEF, FOLD, SHO, DHC, SAFM, SLG, PKX, PTEN, PNM,
For the details of M&T BANK CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26t+bank+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of M&T BANK CORP
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 17,481,712 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,240,676 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 3,255,784 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 9,104,157 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 2,343,817 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 786,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 316,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)
M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 377,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 141,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)
M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.69 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 6,410,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $130.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,196,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,136,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 537,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 911.07%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $178.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 640,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.72.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.Reduced: eBay Inc (EBAY)
M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in eBay Inc by 24.51%. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. M&t Bank Corp still held 7,336,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 57.69%. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. M&t Bank Corp still held 470,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.74%. The sale prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. M&t Bank Corp still held 8,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.77%. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. M&t Bank Corp still held 36,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 23.85%. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. M&t Bank Corp still held 67,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.88%. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. M&t Bank Corp still held 22,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.
