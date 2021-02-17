M&t Bank Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells eBay Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company M&t Bank Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells eBay Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&t Bank Corp. As of 2020Q4, M&t Bank Corp owns 1678 stocks with a total value of $22.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 17,481,712 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,240,676 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 3,255,784 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 9,104,157 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 2,343,817 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 786,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 316,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 377,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 141,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.69 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 6,410,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $130.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,196,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,136,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 537,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 911.07%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $178.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 640,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.72.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in eBay Inc by 24.51%. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. M&t Bank Corp still held 7,336,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 57.69%. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. M&t Bank Corp still held 470,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.74%. The sale prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. M&t Bank Corp still held 8,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.77%. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. M&t Bank Corp still held 36,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 23.85%. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. M&t Bank Corp still held 67,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.88%. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. M&t Bank Corp still held 22,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.