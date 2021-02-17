United Fire Group Inc Buys Viatris Inc, Sells Wintrust Financial Corp, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company United Fire Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells Wintrust Financial Corp, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Old Republic International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Fire Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, United Fire Group Inc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: USB, WTFC, ORI, JNJ,
- Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, AEPPL, LH, DTE, ANTM, WELL, RTX, DTP, CARR, OTIS, BBBY, ILMN,
These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 418,675 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.28%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 150,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio.
- Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 157,018 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio.
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 38,000 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
United Fire Group Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.51 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.8.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.02.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47.
