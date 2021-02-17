Fiduciary Management Inc Buys Micron Technology Inc, CDK Global Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Investment company Fiduciary Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, CDK Global Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Brady Corp, Flowserve Corp, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Accenture PLC, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Management Inc . As of 2020Q4, Fiduciary Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MU, CDK, NVT, BRC, IVE, IWD, IJS, VONV,

MU, CDK, NVT, BRC, IVE, IWD, IJS, VONV, Added Positions: CMCSA, FLS, PRI, MAS, HSIC, FCFS, HII, SNN, AIT, FCN, PLXS, HLI, NSIT, RHI, G, DCI, TRN, WRB, PAHC, IPG, XRAY, TRS,

CMCSA, FLS, PRI, MAS, HSIC, FCFS, HII, SNN, AIT, FCN, PLXS, HLI, NSIT, RHI, G, DCI, TRN, WRB, PAHC, IPG, XRAY, TRS, Reduced Positions: BKNG, EXPD, ACN, NSRGY, PEP, BRK.B, HON, DG, CB, AOS, PAG, DGX, UNH, UL, AVY, TJX, ETN, PCAR, PGR, SLB, OMC, SCHW, PPG, WTM, NTRS, JPM, WWD, SNE, EMR, PHG, TIGO, TV, ZION, MAN, KW, HHC, GHC, NPO, AWI,

BKNG, EXPD, ACN, NSRGY, PEP, BRK.B, HON, DG, CB, AOS, PAG, DGX, UNH, UL, AVY, TJX, ETN, PCAR, PGR, SLB, OMC, SCHW, PPG, WTM, NTRS, JPM, WWD, SNE, EMR, PHG, TIGO, TV, ZION, MAN, KW, HHC, GHC, NPO, AWI, Sold Out: HDS, MSM, IVV,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,827,270 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 243,807 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.08% Masco Corp (MAS) - 9,505,645 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 3,304,125 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,236,666 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,443,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,160,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.334400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,156,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 526,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $134.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $144.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 41.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,728,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Primerica Inc by 69.51%. The purchase prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $125.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 314,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $71.31, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 992,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $177.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 193,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $63.09 and $87.33, with an estimated average price of $77.42.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.