Banyan Captial Management, Inc. Buys Vontier Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Truist Financial Corp

Investment company Banyan Captial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banyan Captial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Banyan Captial Management, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNT, BAC,

VNT, BAC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, WFC, TFC, KMX, LBRDK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,704 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.43% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 21,396 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,864 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Cigna Corp (CI) - 52,212 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 34,055 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 170,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 33,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.