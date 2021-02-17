>
Banyan Captial Management, Inc. Buys Vontier Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Truist Financial Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: VNT -0.94% BAC -0.13%

Investment company Banyan Captial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banyan Captial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Banyan Captial Management, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANYAN CAPTIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banyan+captial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANYAN CAPTIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,704 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.43%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 21,396 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio.
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,864 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 52,212 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 34,055 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 170,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Banyan Captial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 33,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.



