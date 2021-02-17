Mercer Global Advisors Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc

Investment company Mercer Global Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, sells Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Global Advisors Inc . As of 2020Q4, Mercer Global Advisors Inc owns 1294 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 2,063,854 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 2,732,553 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 3,681,872 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.05% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 3,146,570 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,380 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.77%

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 463,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 122,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 242,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52. The stock is now traded at around $105.328600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,681,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 73.94%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.494600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,325,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,797,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,854,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,276,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 426,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.38.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Iteris Inc. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $5.93, with an estimated average price of $4.78.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.83.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.57.