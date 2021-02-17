Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys SpartanNash Co, Evolent Health Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Home BancShares Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SpartanNash Co, Evolent Health Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp, NuVasive Inc, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Home BancShares Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Meridian Bioscience Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. owns 652 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kennedy+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 3,282,284 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 684,855 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 516,308 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Unisys Corp (UIS) - 1,571,504 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% Cadence Bancorp (CADE) - 1,855,720 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 974,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SpartanNash Co. The purchase prices were between $16.45 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 881,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 754,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 169,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 370,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 161,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc by 746.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.53 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 708,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 348.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,284,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 66.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 771,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Macerich Co by 155.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,255,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 81.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,269,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CNO Financial Group Inc by 749.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 376,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $15.73 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.7.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $14.77.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $12.2.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $21.96.