Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys SpartanNash Co, Evolent Health Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Home BancShares Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SpartanNash Co, Evolent Health Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp, NuVasive Inc, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Home BancShares Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Meridian Bioscience Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. owns 652 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EVH, SPTN, BVH, NUVA, GWB, ALSN, DNMR, EGP, CIO, AIT, GAN, RRC, PAHC, KALU, PGC, THBR, HAFC, PFC, INDB, STRO, NNBR, PING, CRDF, SGH, MTG, ALGM, CHEF, PRTY, ARCH, CVGW, PXLW, CYBR, CSTR, MGRC, VPG, BDC, ST, NSCO, THRY, CVU, ISTR, FARM, SSSS, FLMN, CNXC, TACT, IONS, COUP, LW, LMNX, EEX, LPTH, KLIC, AVLR, JLL, GTLS, IVAC, EHC, SFST, ARRY, STPK, GNTX, CCK, USFD, SMBK, HEI.A, MTN, TER, TMX, NNN, CTO, BRO, NBN, MYGN, TRU, ACBI, MIDD, 1P4, BFAM, ARC,
- Added Positions: BHLB, BBDC, AAT, MAC, CLDR, CNO, AVNT, WAL, GT, LNDC, KEX, CVCO, LGND, ZIXI, GLDD, GLUU, SREV, SHOO, ROCK, OSIS, RBC, WERN, CBT, MXL, GMRE, ELF, GO, ACLS, CVA, PZZA, PNFP, UFPI, FNWB, ICHR, EPAY, FEIM, GBCI, PLAB, SYNA, EBS, PLYM, AIR, ATRO, DBD, HAS, FAF, NPTN, HTBI, WSC, AIZ, CNOB, DKS, FFIC, GIL, HSTM, LYTS, LAMR, OCFC, CDMO, PDCE, SGA, SCHL, TG, WSFS, LMAT, TITN, ROIC, BRX, FFWM, IIPR, BMRC, BBSI, COLM, FBP, FL, GRMN, LZB, LDL, TBBK, UNF, UFI, UIS, WTBA, FKWL, TREE, PMT, FIBK, MX, MTSI, MUSA, PINC, TNDM, ATKR, BXG, OBNK, EPRT, EVER, PINE, ALE, AIN, ATI, ABCB, ASTE, ALOT, BDGE, CECE, CIR, DSPG, BOOM, HP, IEX, JBSS, LCNB, NSSC, PPBI, SKYW, UBFO, ICFI, LLNW, BWFG, CONE, AHH, ASPN, SYNH, GMS, KDMN, GTES, AVRO, IWS, LNT, AVD, BG, EXTR, FLIR, FRME, FMBH, GPK, GSBC, JBLU, LBAI, LAD, NHI, OSBC, PCYO, QCRH, SFNC, SWK, STRS, TTC, URBN, WAFD, INTT, CXO, MNSB, INBK, HI, KL, ASPU, VOYA, ICMB, WHLRP.PFD, ALTA, PFGC, AA, SPLPPA.PFD, LBRT, PACK, CCB, MYFW, SIC, MNRL, FCCY, AZZ, WTRG, CPT, CVLG, EXAS, NWPX, PEBK, PHM, RS, INVE, POOL, SNX, TDY, GL, TYL, UMH, UNTY, CRD.A, PGTI, HIL, ULTA, WMCB, DAN, JBT, OCSL, GNRC, BCC, ICLR, HASI, XLRN, QTS, PCTY, KE, SUM, PFHD, VST, BL, IR, AMAL, NREF,
- Reduced Positions: BEAT, HOMB, CUZ, AVNW, DOC, CLAR, LHCG, REXR, SIGI, INFN, UPLD, TKR, HRI, SGRY, IBP, LIVN, CLVT, PRMW, ISBC, NSA, SAIA, IMGN, ON, PB, VRTU, NXRT, AX, CERS, CUB, FR, LPSN, ATSG, ELY, FCN, INFU, AMN, BCO, CRY, FLL, SF, OCSI, AXNX, CPK, CTB, CRD.B, SSP, FNB, OSUR, ROG, SYKE, VBTX, CHCT, HTH, AVY, MPAA, OSK, WTFC, WWW, COWN, WNS, BKU, PFSI, NGVT, RFL, ROAD, ANF, ESE, FARO, STKL, KURA, TWNK, PSTL, CBRL, CLS, DECK, LKFN, LECO, SHYF, SRDX, URI, WNC, ADUS, VEC, PLNT, SIBN, ALSK, HLIT, MRVL, PFSW, SKY, SNV, VECO, STAR, DGICA, HEES, IPHI, NBHC, AMBA, TMHC, BMCH, FIVN, CCS, BOOT, EQBK, CADE, AXTI, AYI, ADC, ACC, ARW, BKH, BRKR, CSV, CWST, CLF, CORE, EXP, FE, ASUR, HSC, HBIO, HELE, FSTR, SR, LCUT, LPX, MVBF, MGLN, MTW, MRCY, MHK, NWE, OMCL, ASGN, OPY, PKE, PPC, PCH, SSB, SJW, SHBI, SWKS, STLD, SCL, XPER, THS, VICR, WY, SPB, ZAGG, EBMT, WD, TROX, FBHS, TCPC, ACRE, NVEE, CSTM, ESNT, BRG, ARES, CFG, LITE, FLOW, HONE, EYE, BJ, ACA, IAA, ALB, ARE, MTOR, ATRC, CBZ, STCN, COG, CWT, CSL, CRS, CNC, CIEN, CW, KINS, DLA, EFSC, RHP, GHL, HALL, HWC, THG, HSIC, HPQ, IART, JBL, KRG, LNC, MFNC, MSA, MOG.A, NTGR, NI, IOSP, ODFL, OFG, SIMO, TROW, TTEK, UEIC, WST, WLK, SENEA, DK, HIMX, EHTH, SONA, PODD, RGA, ECHO, SLRC, LEA, RLJ, NMFC, GWRS, HMST, VAC, FRGI, GMED, PBF, NDLS, TPRE, RMAX, GLPI, CNCE, AKTS, TBK, PRAH, STOR, KRNT, MCFT, RETA, AIRG, EVBG, PQG, MRBK, CNNE, NMRK, COLD, OSS, STXB, EVOP, DSSI, BRP, VIAO,
- Sold Out: REGI, VIVO, PE, AMBC, PDCO, SLGN, DEA, VG, MVC, ROP, PS, APRE, HFWA, TSEM, GABC, SITM, ARCT, PBPB, MYOK, AEIS, IMMR, ATEN, BHE, BSTC, UVSP, USX, LOVE, EMPK, FBNC, ODP, CHMA, INSW, TBNK, HURN, TPL, FEYE, MOD, OXM, FANG, UE, RAVN, BLRX, FDUS, 6SQB, PPSI, GORO, CENTA, UTL, GBT, AEHR, MMI, PLX, PMD, SYNL, IWM, AEL, JCS, MMSI, OKTA, TEX, UMBF, NAOV, WSBF, COOP, ATRA, BGSF, PROS, CTIC, WHF,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with BHLB. Click here to check it out.
- BHLB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BHLB
- Peter Lynch Chart of BHLB
For the details of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kennedy+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 3,282,284 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 684,855 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
- Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 516,308 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
- Unisys Corp (UIS) - 1,571,504 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- Cadence Bancorp (CADE) - 1,855,720 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 974,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SpartanNash Co (SPTN)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SpartanNash Co. The purchase prices were between $16.45 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 881,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp (BVH)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 754,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 169,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 370,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 161,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc by 746.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.53 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 708,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 348.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,284,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 66.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 771,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Macerich Co (MAC)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Macerich Co by 155.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,255,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 81.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,269,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CNO Financial Group Inc by 749.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 376,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.23.Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $15.73 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.7.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.Sold Out: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $14.77.Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $12.2.Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $21.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying