Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LyondellBasell Industries NV

Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, TAL Education Group, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 364 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SLQD, LEN, K, TSM, FTNT, SOXX, VWOB, MAR, AWK, VRSK, SNOW, TDOC, ETSY, IPHI, ROKU, SWI, STNE, FSLY, DFS, WU, IIAC.U, WHR, SRE, TJX, POOL, ROP, GPN, AVB, GNTX, F, OMC, NVR, VTRS, DLB, JEF, ALLY, HPQ, Z, FISV, EOG, DELL, DEO, CAH, EWG, FINX, AZN, HES, GLPI, FRC, RIO, ITW, KLAC, LVS, FSLR, LB, TX, WDC, SBNY, AES, SGEN, PXD, RCL, PWR,
- Added Positions: BSBR, AAPL, PDD, TAL, NFLX, V, ACWI, AMZN, FB, IVE, KO, RACE, AAXJ, JPM, GOOG, ADBE, AMD, NVS, STLA, EMB, MSFT, CRM, DIA, T, AZPN, ADSK, CVX, EMR, JNJ, MDLZ, QCOM, RMD, TMO, BX, TSLA, CNHI, PYPL, SHV, VWO, BDX, CVS, DE, MCO, SPG, SBUX, UNH, MA, PM, CHTR, NOW, DOW, UBER, EWJ, VCIT, VTV, XLE, ATVI, A, ANSS, COF, CERN, CSCO, CL, DHR, DXCM, EA, EL, EXPD, NEE, MNST, HD, ILMN, ICE, MKL, MKC, MCD, MRK, MU, NVDA, PPL, PKI, PBR, REGN, SLB, SCI, TDY, TYL, WAB, WST, EBAY, MASI, MSCI, WDAY, ABBV, IQV, JD, SHOP, SQ, ZM, CRWD, EPP, GMF, GXC, ILF, IVV, IYR, LQD, SPEM, VTWO, AMT, ADP, BLK, BSX, BMY, DHI, LLY, FDS, ISRG, LII, SPGI, NVO, SEIC, SYK, GL, TOT, UL, RTX, XLNX, YUM, TDG, AVGO, FAF, W, TEAM, TWLO, COUP, YUMC, OKTA, PINS, DT, DDOG, OTIS, WMG, DBEU, DBJP, DSI, EWT, EWY, IYH, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, SPY, VT, GS, VRSN, NKE, VOO, WMT, SPAB, BRK.B, PFE, VZ, EEM, BA, VRTX, IWM, XOM, INTC, ANTM, SJNK, MMM, CAT, FIS, PEP, BSV, AXP, AMGN, EQIX, GOOGL, TRV, AA, SY, AIA, BIL, ALGN, BAC, IBM, INTU, MTD, MS, PG, KOS, BND, IEV, JNK, QQQ, VGK, C, FDX, GE, HUM, JNPR, ORCL, UBS, UNP, UPS, WFC, EDU, OIBR.C, INVH, ECH, EWZ, EZU, FEZ, FLOT, FXI, PLD, ABT, AMAT, BBD, ITUB, SAN, CME, CMCSA, VALE, COP, STZ, COO, COST, DKS, DD, EW, ELS, HOLX, IDXX, LRCX, MAS, MET, NUE, ODFL, PH, BKNG, SBAC, SNY, SHW, SUI, TGT, TXN, UHS, WBA, CMG, TMUS, MELI, HCA, PANW, ZTS, VOYA, HLT, SYF, FTV, IGIB, EWA, EWC, EWH, EWW, IAU, VTI, XBI, XLI,
- Sold Out: LYB, VNET, IYT, LOW, VAR, HTHT, PHM, TTWO, LUV, ALXN, DAL, ZNGA, BKI, CTVA, CARR, MTUM, XLP, MCK, ALL, AME, ADI, BIIB, DPZ, ETR, GILD, VER, ORI, MO, AFG, VNT, RDS.A, CIH, MKTX, TRU, ADM, BK, WYNN, SNX, KMI, FLT, SFUN, CTAS, STWD, FR, YPF,
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,593,555 shares, 38.78% of the total portfolio.
- Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) - 520,218,168 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54659.81%
- Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 95,010,157 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,698,603 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,262,002 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.83%
Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 314,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 137,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 153,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $428.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR)
Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA by 54659.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.17%. The holding were 520,218,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 225.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,262,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 190.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,698,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 581.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 898,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 156.81%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $544.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 57.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 371,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)
Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42.Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66.
