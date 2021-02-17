Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LyondellBasell Industries NV

Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, TAL Education Group, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 364 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,593,555 shares, 38.78% of the total portfolio. Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) - 520,218,168 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54659.81% Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 95,010,157 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,698,603 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,262,002 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.83%

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 314,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 137,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 153,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $428.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA by 54659.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.17%. The holding were 520,218,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 225.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,262,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 190.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,698,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 581.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 898,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 156.81%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $544.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 57.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 371,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.31.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66.