>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LyondellBasell Industries NV

February 17, 2021 | About: BSBR +0.33% AAPL -2.23% PDD -0.64% TAL -2.83% NFLX -1.81% ACWI -0.59% SLQD +0.03% LEN -2.45% K +1.18% TSM -2.61% FTNT -0.32% SO -0.24%

Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, TAL Education Group, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 364 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco Santander, S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+santander%2C+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Banco Santander, S.A.
  1. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,593,555 shares, 38.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) - 520,218,168 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54659.81%
  3. Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 95,010,157 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,698,603 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.78%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,262,002 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.83%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 314,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 137,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 153,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $428.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA by 54659.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.17%. The holding were 520,218,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 225.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,262,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 190.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,698,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 581.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 898,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 156.81%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $544.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 57.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 371,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42.

Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Banco Santander, S.A.. Also check out:

1. Banco Santander, S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Banco Santander, S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Banco Santander, S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Banco Santander, S.A. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)