Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q4, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BND, SPY, IVOO, VGK, QQQ, IWM, NVDA, O, EWJ, NNN, ANTM,

BND, SPY, IVOO, VGK, QQQ, IWM, NVDA, O, EWJ, NNN, ANTM, Added Positions: SPTL, VGLT, IEMG, IYZ, VTWO, ADBE, TXN, FITB, MSFT, EWC, WFC, AMZN, EW, MMM, MA, XLU, V, RACE, CSX, FB, VZ, VRTX, CRM, MAR,

SPTL, VGLT, IEMG, IYZ, VTWO, ADBE, TXN, FITB, MSFT, EWC, WFC, AMZN, EW, MMM, MA, XLU, V, RACE, CSX, FB, VZ, VRTX, CRM, MAR, Reduced Positions: AGG, VOO, HON, IYR, PG, BSX, CCI, BAC, PH, WMT, DIS, AVGO, JPM,

AGG, VOO, HON, IYR, PG, BSX, CCI, BAC, PH, WMT, DIS, AVGO, JPM, Sold Out: VXF, IWD, AMT, ALL, LVS,

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,930,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 1,847,100 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,245,600 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75% SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) - 1,976,200 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 298,680 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.583800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 1,930,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 298,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.47 and $156.17, with an estimated average price of $142.41. The stock is now traded at around $169.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 256,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $331.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 77,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.885600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,427,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 81.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 583.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $179.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 253.68%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $486.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 118.26%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $177.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 95,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 121.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 563,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.