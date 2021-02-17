Winslow Capital Management, LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Facebook Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Winslow Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Twilio Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Facebook Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Winslow Capital Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $24 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, TSLA, TWLO, DIS, DOCU, ALGN, TEL, ABNB, CTAS, PODD, EW, ECL,

UBER, TSLA, TWLO, DIS, DOCU, ALGN, TEL, ABNB, CTAS, PODD, EW, ECL, Added Positions: NOW, SQ, A, ASML, MA, WIX, EQIX, V, PYPL, TRU, LULU, AZN, GOOGL, WDAY, TSEM, ATCO, GRP.U, IWF,

NOW, SQ, A, ASML, MA, WIX, EQIX, V, PYPL, TRU, LULU, AZN, GOOGL, WDAY, TSEM, ATCO, GRP.U, IWF, Reduced Positions: CRM, FB, TMO, AMT, AAPL, INTU, UNH, RACE, NFLX, MCO, ADBE, LLY, MSCI, MSFT, TXN, NVDA, EL, TEAM, NKE, IQV, ZTS, BLL, LIN, SHOP, CMG, VEEV, CSGP, ADSK,

CRM, FB, TMO, AMT, AAPL, INTU, UNH, RACE, NFLX, MCO, ADBE, LLY, MSCI, MSFT, TXN, NVDA, EL, TEAM, NKE, IQV, ZTS, BLL, LIN, SHOP, CMG, VEEV, CSGP, ADSK, Sold Out: COST, ABT, BABA, BSX, CHTR, SNOW, BFAM,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 637,378 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,976,086 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,719,859 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.65% Visa Inc (V) - 4,713,571 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,368,953 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.53%

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $59.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 8,435,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $774.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 493,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $403.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 860,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.409400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,547,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,221,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $592.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 477,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 3226.85%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $573.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 812,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 231.50%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,646,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 1260.91%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,963,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 76.09%. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $584.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 880,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.26. The stock is now traded at around $290.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,060,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96. The stock is now traded at around $695.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 458,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2.