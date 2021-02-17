>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Qiagen NV, Autodesk Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, IHS Markit, Livongo Health Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: SCHW -0.54% ADSK -2.86% MTCH -2.21% LRCX -1.08% MS -1.31% LOW +1.14% QGEN -0.79% TDOC -3.33% SE -4.25% ZION -0.76% MRVI -0.47%

Investment company Massachusetts Financial Services Co (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Qiagen NV, Autodesk Inc, Match Group Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, IHS Markit, Livongo Health Inc, Illumina Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Financial Services Co . As of 2020Q4, Massachusetts Financial Services Co owns 875 stocks with a total value of $311.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massachusetts+financial+services+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,316,027 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 129,687,286 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,886,640 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 23,186,770 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,745,814 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,783,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,757,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $267.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,433,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,989,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,236,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,973,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 66.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,786,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 98.08%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,155,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,743,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $576.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,937,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 603.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,310,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $175.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,467,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO . Also check out:

1. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)