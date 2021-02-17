Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Qiagen NV, Autodesk Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, IHS Markit, Livongo Health Inc

Investment company Massachusetts Financial Services Co (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Qiagen NV, Autodesk Inc, Match Group Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, IHS Markit, Livongo Health Inc, Illumina Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Financial Services Co . As of 2020Q4, Massachusetts Financial Services Co owns 875 stocks with a total value of $311.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,316,027 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 129,687,286 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,886,640 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 23,186,770 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,745,814 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,783,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,757,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $267.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,433,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,989,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,236,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,973,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 66.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,786,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 98.08%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,155,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,743,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $576.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,937,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 603.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,310,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $175.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,467,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22.