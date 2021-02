Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Concentrix Corp, Sells Pool Corp, Synnex Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Concentrix Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, Synaptics Inc, sells Pool Corp, Synnex Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, MyoKardia Inc, PNM Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp owns 1629 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mutual+of+america+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 4,778,652 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,084,435 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 988,172 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,647,697 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,811 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $774.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 96,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 97,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 118,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Masonite International Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.41 and $108.06, with an estimated average price of $97.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 138,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $322.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 417.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,210,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,224,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 249.10%. The purchase prices were between $75.32 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 111,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Coeur Mining Inc by 108.68%. The purchase prices were between $6.83 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,269,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp by 222.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.63 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $27.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 261,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 210.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 544,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.22.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $21.93.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $12.2 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $15.89.