Koch Industries Inc Buys ADT Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Meredith Corp

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Koch Industries Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ADT Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Meredith Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2020Q4, Koch Industries Inc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADT, LADR, MDP,

ADT Inc (ADT) - 12,167,310 shares, 37.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Vistra Corp (VST) - 4,918,615 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Meredith Corp (MDP) - 1,625,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. New Position FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 109,305 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.241900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.24%. The holding were 12,167,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.98%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $11 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.05%. The holding were 1,625,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.