Koch Industries Inc Buys ADT Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Meredith Corp

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Koch Industries Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ADT Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Meredith Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2020Q4, Koch Industries Inc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koch+industries+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC
- ADT Inc (ADT) - 12,167,310 shares, 37.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 4,918,615 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio.
- Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Meredith Corp (MDP) - 1,625,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 109,305 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with ADT. Click here to check it out.
- ADT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ADT
- Peter Lynch Chart of ADT
Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.241900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.24%. The holding were 12,167,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)
Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.98%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)
Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $11 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.05%. The holding were 1,625,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC. Also check out:
1. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KOCH INDUSTRIES INC keeps buying