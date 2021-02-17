>
Koch Industries Inc Buys ADT Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Meredith Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: ADT -0.43% LADR -2.45% MDP +1.69%

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Koch Industries Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ADT Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Meredith Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2020Q4, Koch Industries Inc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koch+industries+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC
  1. ADT Inc (ADT) - 12,167,310 shares, 37.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vistra Corp (VST) - 4,918,615 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Meredith Corp (MDP) - 1,625,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 109,305 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ADT Inc (ADT)

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.241900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.24%. The holding were 12,167,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.98%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $11 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.05%. The holding were 1,625,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



