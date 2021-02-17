Continental Grain Co Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Ball Corp

Investment company Continental Grain Co (Current Portfolio) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, sells Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Grain Co. As of 2020Q4, Continental Grain Co owns 11 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 3,931,155 shares, 75.09% of the total portfolio.
- Alico Inc (ALCO) - 824,430 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) - 72,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 95,400 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.96%
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 109,200 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
Continental Grain Co initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.31 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 109,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Continental Grain Co initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
