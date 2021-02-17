>
Continental Grain Co Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Ball Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: LW +0.04% FMX -0.69%

Investment company Continental Grain Co (Current Portfolio) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, sells Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Grain Co. As of 2020Q4, Continental Grain Co owns 11 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: LW, FMX,
  • Added Positions: CASY,
  • Reduced Positions: BLL,

These are the top 5 holdings of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO
  1. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 3,931,155 shares, 75.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alico Inc (ALCO) - 824,430 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  3. Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) - 72,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%
  4. Ball Corp (BLL) - 95,400 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.96%
  5. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 109,200 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Continental Grain Co initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.31 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 109,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Continental Grain Co initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



