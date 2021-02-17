Segall Bryant & Hamill Buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Segall Bryant & Hamill (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NCR Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segall Bryant & Hamill. As of 2020Q4, Segall Bryant & Hamill owns 731 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,655 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 383,366 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,373,578 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 813,713 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position NCR Corp (NCR) - 4,113,622 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3314.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 76,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $486.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 383,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,373,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 813,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 4,113,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,352,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.