Segall Bryant & Hamill Buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Segall Bryant & Hamill (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NCR Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segall Bryant & Hamill. As of 2020Q4, Segall Bryant & Hamill owns 731 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMZN, ADBE, AAPL, MSFT, NCR, HAIN, ROP, GOOG, MRVL, V, ZTS, ZBRA, RBC, MTD, OFIX, JPM, EQC, ABT, TECH, TMO, DHR, CMCSA, UNH, PWR, FMC, ITW, MGLN, PRGS, KEYS, MCHP, CTLT, FARO, COST, TJX, ARES, EL, SPXC, ALC, MDLZ, BRK.B, ENS, AVY, FNV, JNJ, CABO, INFO, HON, GL, NOW, VFC, HD, SBCF, PEP, THS, APD, MD, RGA, GLD, CMP, BFAM, SIX, MPWR, LKFN, PFE, UAA, FRC, LHX, AON, BAX, CTAS, NVS, GLT, GBCI, UCBI, BCPC, CRL, ORLY, SPGI, UMPQ, NKE, NBHC, CSGP, SHW, DIS, ADSK, TPR, NXPI, AIR, ASML, KSU, LW, ICUI, MKC, NX, MMM, AZZ, AMED, SLGN, ESI, TGT, CPRI, ALE, CIR, RTX, AVGO, ACN, CVX, MMC, PNM, DAVA, CMCO, GOOGL, PDCE, PG, UNP, DOC, BLK, NJR, RNST, STRL, PANW, ABBV, A, CBU, ENTG, NTRS, PEGA, OLLI, ASTE, DRQ, HAS, HURN, MCO, SLAB, SBUX, GMED, CSCO, EFSC, FOE, ISBC, WSBC, GTLS, RP, AL, WPX, CWT, CHDN, WMS, CORE, CUZ, REVG, PLAN, BUSE, HAE, ICE, MLM, SCHN, SWIR, PODD, AMGN, APH, CSGS, SP, WEC, FOXF, GIL, HP, IPAR, MCD, HZNP, FIVN, GLOB, CLX, EPD, IART, MRK, TKR, UPS, UFPI, GWW, WMT, BERY, QUOT, KO, ITT, ORCL, WNS, RXN, CONE, ESRT, PSTG, EDIT, BECN, NEE, EHC, ROG, TTEK, TRUP, BL, GSHD, ABCB, ARCC, CSL, HOLX, PH, RBA, UEIC, CVLT, ALGT, DG, FIVE, BABA, NGVT, UPWK, IWF, QQQ, SPY, ALKS, INTC, SXI, TSM, VZ, ENV, BWXT, WK, SHAK, NTRA, TPIC, INSP, IWM, CNMD, OMCL, PZZA, PGR, TREX, CUBE, MTN, ADUS, EVH, CNDT, QQEW, ANGO, BIO, CWST, CCOI, DD, ECL, XOM, IBM, LKQ, MORN, PPC, PCH, DORM, SYK, WBA, BRK.A, NEO, FATE, QTS, EVBG, TWST, DOW, PLMR, TPTX, EFA, IWD, AEIS, AMT, BMY, ELY, CAT, CHH, EMR, IEX, IDXX, KMB, LOW, MMS, MDT, SSB, SAIA, TXN, WAL, XEL, DFS, LYB, PRLB, NEX, SILK, RVLV, ADPT, EEM, ADI, C, CDE, COHR, DCI, HXL, HUBG, MKSI, MRCY, POWI, ONTO, SRI, TROW, USB, UL, UBSI, VECO, KTOS, ZION, CSII, FOLD, NOVT, MODN, NSTG, ZEN, PRAH, BPMC, WING, HLNE, CSTL, INMD, IWO, IWR, RSP, VWO, T, AAP, ANSS, AMAT, BAC, BDX, BIIB, CHD, CR, FWRD, GIS, NYT, ASGN, AVNT, WY, CEMI, EURN, TREE, JBT, PCRX, DOOR, GWRE, XNCR, HLI, PI, TLND, COLD, FOCS, LTHM, SITM, IAU, IVV, VOO, VXF, CE, CCI, CW, LIVN, DE, DIOD, EOG, EGBN, EMN, EW, LLY, GNTX, TT, JJSF, LSTR, LSCC, LOGI, NDSN, IOSP, OMC, CRM, SBNY, TIF, WCN, WFC, MA, EVR, AVAV, ULTA, LEA, AMRC, MPC, PSX, PE, SYNH, GDDY, TRU, PYPL, SMPL, IIPR, EB, DELL, BSV, IGSB, ECON, IWN, MDY, SCHA, VTI, VUG, XLK, AFL, AZPN, ATO, BK, OZK, CASY, CIEN, CI, CL, VALE, COP, DUK, FNB, LANC, NVDA, OKE, LIN, QCOM, ROLL, ROST, SLB, SNA, TRV, WWW, YUM, AWK, TRNO, GNRC, FB, AVLR, PINS, IJH, IJK, IWP, IWY, SCHB, SCHX, SLYV, VEU, ABB, CB, AKAM, LNT, MO, AEP, AXP, ABC, ADM, AJG, AZO, TFC, BIDU, BLL, BOH, BMO, BA, BF.B, CACI, CSX, CVS, BXMT, CERN, FIS, CHKP, CME, CGNX, CTSH, ED, DTE, DXCM, DEO, DOV, ETN, ENB, EXAS, FR, GD, GE, GILD, GGG, HCSG, INTU, ITRN, SJM, J, KB, LMT, MDU, MMP, MGIC, MAR, MSI, NICE, NFLX, NEM, NSC, ES, NVMI, PKX, KWR, RPM, REGN, ROK, SO, STT, STE, SYY, TSEM, TM, VRTX, VOD, WM, ZBH, ICAD, CMG, MUE, AFB, LBTYK, BX, PM, FTNT, CHTR, TSLA, EPAM, MPLX, YY, ATHM, CFG, MOMO, SHOP, CSWI, SQ, YUMC, SAIL, PAGS, CTVA, DOYU, PGNY, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, BLV, DIA, DVY, EFG, EFV, GWX, IBB, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, IVE, IVW, IWB, IWV, MUB, PFF, SCHF, SCHH, SCHM, SCHO, SCHR, SCZ, SDY, SMH, TLT, VCIT, VEA, VGT, VIG, VTV, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, ASX, ALL, ALNY, AMRN, AEE, AMX, AU, NLY, WTRG, ADP, BP, BBD, CMS, COG, CDNS, CM, CSWC, SCHW, CBSH, CIG, STZ, ANIX, GLW, CMI, DRI, DVA, DLR, D, ETR, EQR, EXPD, FLIR, FAST, FNF, FISV, IT, GFI, GS, HAL, HMY, PEAK, HUM, JCOM, JKHY, JCI, KT, KMT, KEY, LH, LRCX, LBTYA, MSM, TELL, TGTX, MRO, MCK, MU, NFG, NOC, OGE, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PENN, PHG, RLI, RSG, RDS.A, SAP, SEIC, SWK, VIV, TER, TKC, VLO, VTR, WSO, ANTM, WTFC, WIT, XLNX, ET, ADX, CEF, MFM, IQI, MYI, PMM, JPS, NAD, NEA, POR, WU, BR, JAZZ, CXO, MSCI, PBR.A, VRSK, KMI, NGL, ZNGA, WDAY, SBSW, AAL, OGS, VRNS, JD, CTRE, QRVO, HPE, FTV, ATUS, FINV, CEPU, MYFW, BE, UBER, LT1B, BND, DBEF, DGRW, FXE, IJJ, ITOT, LQD, QCLN, SCHD, SCHZ, SHYG, SLY, SPLV, SPMD, VB, VBK, VHT, VNQ, VO, VSS, XBI, XLC, XLE,
These are the top 5 holdings of SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,655 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 383,366 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,373,578 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 813,713 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 4,113,622 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3314.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 76,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $486.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 383,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,373,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 813,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 4,113,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,352,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.
