Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Sho

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc owns 413 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HYLB, WORK, MAR, XRX, TLMD, TGT, SPXL, UL, ARKK, RVMD, VTRS, VOE, IJS, VIG, SAMG, IIVI, FCNCA, SJB, CRSP, TBIO, TWLO, PRSP, SPOT, EMQQ, QS, CIBR, DGRW, COTY, MDY, MSOS, ROM, TWM, VXF, BKNG, ARWR, AIZ, BIDU, BLL, CMP, DD, EXC, FLIR, INTU, MET, MU, NTAP, AXTA, SNV, WFC, KDP, ST, AMCX, AES, ALLY, MC, JD, DBC, SWN, ARCO,

HYLB, WORK, MAR, XRX, TLMD, TGT, SPXL, UL, ARKK, RVMD, VTRS, VOE, IJS, VIG, SAMG, IIVI, FCNCA, SJB, CRSP, TBIO, TWLO, PRSP, SPOT, EMQQ, QS, CIBR, DGRW, COTY, MDY, MSOS, ROM, TWM, VXF, BKNG, ARWR, AIZ, BIDU, BLL, CMP, DD, EXC, FLIR, INTU, MET, MU, NTAP, AXTA, SNV, WFC, KDP, ST, AMCX, AES, ALLY, MC, JD, DBC, SWN, ARCO, Added Positions: ANGL, JNK, SPEM, VTV, IWP, QUAL, IEI, JPM, VOO, HYG, AVGO, IWD, BSCM, VO, IEMG, PGX, ARCC, BK, SBUX, DIS, PYPL, SHY, VB, VTI, AMZN, BMY, SCHW, CL, HON, ICE, JNJ, MRK, MS, ORLY, PEP, CRM, WM, EBAY, ZTS, BND, IJR, IWR, ADBE, AMT, BRK.B, DHR, FISV, LH, MSFT, NOC, PG, UNH, VZ, BSCL, IVW, VUG, KSU, NVDA, PRU, QCOM, O, TJX, UMPQ, WMT, WBA, MA, ABBV, ACWI, ACWX, EEM, FIXD, IEFA, IJK, SPTS, SPY, AB, ALL, BDX, BA, CBRE, CBRL, VIAC, CHKP, CI, CSCO, CLX, KO, DEO, FDX, F, GPC, GS, IBM, ITW, LGF.B, NKE, OMC, PNC, LIN, UPS, VOD, WPC, XEL, V, WPX, CG, VEEV, SHOP, KHC, TEAM, EFV, IAU, IGOV, IJH, IWN, IWO, IWV, QQQ, SCHA, SCHD, SCHO, SCHX, SCHZ, VEU, VGSH, VNQ,

ANGL, JNK, SPEM, VTV, IWP, QUAL, IEI, JPM, VOO, HYG, AVGO, IWD, BSCM, VO, IEMG, PGX, ARCC, BK, SBUX, DIS, PYPL, SHY, VB, VTI, AMZN, BMY, SCHW, CL, HON, ICE, JNJ, MRK, MS, ORLY, PEP, CRM, WM, EBAY, ZTS, BND, IJR, IWR, ADBE, AMT, BRK.B, DHR, FISV, LH, MSFT, NOC, PG, UNH, VZ, BSCL, IVW, VUG, KSU, NVDA, PRU, QCOM, O, TJX, UMPQ, WMT, WBA, MA, ABBV, ACWI, ACWX, EEM, FIXD, IEFA, IJK, SPTS, SPY, AB, ALL, BDX, BA, CBRE, CBRL, VIAC, CHKP, CI, CSCO, CLX, KO, DEO, FDX, F, GPC, GS, IBM, ITW, LGF.B, NKE, OMC, PNC, LIN, UPS, VOD, WPC, XEL, V, WPX, CG, VEEV, SHOP, KHC, TEAM, EFV, IAU, IGOV, IJH, IWN, IWO, IWV, QQQ, SCHA, SCHD, SCHO, SCHX, SCHZ, VEU, VGSH, VNQ, Reduced Positions: AGG, MINT, IEF, SPDW, IVV, IWF, USMV, DLTR, ORCL, EFA, FLOT, JPST, IWS, SCZ, QAI, SCHF, QURE, IXJ, IXN, CSX, BABA, MUB, SCHG, SCHV, SSO, T, CVX, LLY, XOM, INTC, KMB, LMT, VLO, TSLA, ALLE, ACWV, BNDX, SHV, TMF, VEA, VONG, MMM, AOS, ACN, APD, ALB, MO, AEP, AMNB, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BAC, CE, FIS, CTAS, C, CMCSA, ED, CPRT, COST, CCI, DE, D, DUK, EMR, GD, GSK, LHX, HSY, HD, HUBB, IP, ISRG, KLAC, LOW, MMC, MRVL, MCD, SPGI, MDT, NFLX, PGR, SYY, TMO, USB, UNP, WMB, BX, LULU, MESO, DG, AHH, FEYE, GOOG, BSV, DES, DLS, DVY, GEM, GLD, HDV, ITM, IWB, SHM, SPLG, TOTL, VBR, VYM,

AGG, MINT, IEF, SPDW, IVV, IWF, USMV, DLTR, ORCL, EFA, FLOT, JPST, IWS, SCZ, QAI, SCHF, QURE, IXJ, IXN, CSX, BABA, MUB, SCHG, SCHV, SSO, T, CVX, LLY, XOM, INTC, KMB, LMT, VLO, TSLA, ALLE, ACWV, BNDX, SHV, TMF, VEA, VONG, MMM, AOS, ACN, APD, ALB, MO, AEP, AMNB, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BAC, CE, FIS, CTAS, C, CMCSA, ED, CPRT, COST, CCI, DE, D, DUK, EMR, GD, GSK, LHX, HSY, HD, HUBB, IP, ISRG, KLAC, LOW, MMC, MRVL, MCD, SPGI, MDT, NFLX, PGR, SYY, TMO, USB, UNP, WMB, BX, LULU, MESO, DG, AHH, FEYE, GOOG, BSV, DES, DLS, DVY, GEM, GLD, HDV, ITM, IWB, SHM, SPLG, TOTL, VBR, VYM, Sold Out: TLT, RTX, MNA, HYLS, GLDM, BLK, TQQQ, BSCK, VNT, GDX, ZM, IRDM, UN, ENB, ADM, UNG, VRP,

For the details of WILBANKS SMITH & THOMAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilbanks+smith+%26+thomas+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 479,126 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 405,966 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 586,006 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 404,737 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 527,137 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.97%

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 401,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 99,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $132.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 77,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3623.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 629,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 199.13%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 230,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3324.12%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 366,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 527,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.41%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 231,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 428,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $33.21 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $33.93.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.