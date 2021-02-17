>
Articles 

Timucuan Asset Management Inc Buys Progressive Corp, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, IES Holdings Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: PGR +0.78% AWI -2.31% HDS +0% IESC -1.32% OXY -0.34%

Investment company Timucuan Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Armstrong World Industries Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, IES Holdings Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Timucuan Asset Management Inc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timucuan+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,882,717 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.51%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,091,244 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 370 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 4,723,309 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 62,703 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.72%
Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,882,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 70.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 838,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: IES Holdings Inc (IESC)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IES Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.92 and $48.68, with an estimated average price of $39.2.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.



