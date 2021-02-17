Timucuan Asset Management Inc Buys Progressive Corp, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, IES Holdings Inc

Investment company Timucuan Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Armstrong World Industries Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, IES Holdings Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Timucuan Asset Management Inc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: PGR, AWI, HXL, ANET, MC, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, WGO, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: HDS, IESC, OXY,
For the details of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timucuan+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,882,717 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.51%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,091,244 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 370 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 4,723,309 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 62,703 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.72%
Timucuan Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,882,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 70.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 838,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: IES Holdings Inc (IESC)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IES Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.92 and $48.68, with an estimated average price of $39.2.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying