Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Verso Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Barrick Gold Corp, Community Bankers Trust Corp

Investment company Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Verso Corp, Wells Fargo, ATN International Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Barrick Gold Corp, Community Bankers Trust Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V. As of 2020Q4, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V owns 10 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BK, VRS, WFC, ATNI,

BK, VRS, WFC, ATNI, Added Positions: EPSN,

EPSN, Reduced Positions: SPY, NVGS, RETA,

SPY, NVGS, RETA, Sold Out: GOLD, ESXB,

For the details of PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+associates+%26+paragon+associates+ii+joint+venture/current-portfolio/portfolio

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 140,000 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 250,000 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio. Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,225,000 shares, 20.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26% Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 1,384,461 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 100,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Verso Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 147,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in ATN International Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.76 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.12.