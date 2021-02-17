>
Articles 

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Verso Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Barrick Gold Corp, Community Bankers Trust Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: BK +0.39% VRS -1.32% WFC +4.66% ATNI -2.58% GOLD -3.94% ESXB -1.44%

Investment company Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Verso Corp, Wells Fargo, ATN International Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Barrick Gold Corp, Community Bankers Trust Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V. As of 2020Q4, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V owns 10 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+associates+%26+paragon+associates+ii+joint+venture/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE
  1. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 140,000 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
  2. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 250,000 shares, 23.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,225,000 shares, 20.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
  4. Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 1,384,461 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 100,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Verso Corp (VRS)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Verso Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 147,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ATN International Inc (ATNI)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in ATN International Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.76 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Sold Out: Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE. Also check out:

