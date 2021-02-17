Vaughan David Investments Inc Buys Primerica Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Entergy Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Aflac Inc, National Grid PLC

Investment company Vaughan David Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Primerica Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Entergy Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, Aflac Inc, National Grid PLC, South Jersey Industries Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan David Investments Inc. As of 2020Q4, Vaughan David Investments Inc owns 186 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRI, ETR, OMC, VUG, ALG, AMAT, CI, HSY, TT, NJR, RDS.A, WSM, YUM, PHEC, IVE,

PRI, ETR, OMC, VUG, ALG, AMAT, CI, HSY, TT, NJR, RDS.A, WSM, YUM, PHEC, IVE, Added Positions: ADP, LMT, FE, EVRG, VOO, ENB, BSCL, MDLZ, EXC, ACN, DGRO, PM, MDT, CMCSA, CVX, ABBV, TRP, MRK, BMY, KMB, BSCM, EMN, SCHD, D, DTE, USB, AEP, WMB, TFC, XLU, XLV, CVS, DUK, KO, LNT, CBSH, COP, XLE, XLC, MMM, SCHB, SCHW, GPC, XEL, HD, BK, MO, SBUX, IEMG, SCHG, WEC, XLK, NSRGY,

ADP, LMT, FE, EVRG, VOO, ENB, BSCL, MDLZ, EXC, ACN, DGRO, PM, MDT, CMCSA, CVX, ABBV, TRP, MRK, BMY, KMB, BSCM, EMN, SCHD, D, DTE, USB, AEP, WMB, TFC, XLU, XLV, CVS, DUK, KO, LNT, CBSH, COP, XLE, XLC, MMM, SCHB, SCHW, GPC, XEL, HD, BK, MO, SBUX, IEMG, SCHG, WEC, XLK, NSRGY, Reduced Positions: IBM, AFL, NGG, SJI, MSFT, SPGI, MKC, DE, AAPL, UNH, TGT, RPM, SWK, TXN, POR, QCOM, XLF, PFE, UPS, DIS, ABT, BP, HON, NEE, ED, AMZN, CAT, VCSH, SCHZ, BLK, GD, PGR, WOR, BAX, BRK.B, WMT, WFC, WDC, V, TSLA, GOOG, SPY, VIG, ADBE, RTX, BDX, UNP, SYK, BA, TRV, CL, XOM, MET, GE, MCD, GOOGL, KR, ISRG, ITW,

IBM, AFL, NGG, SJI, MSFT, SPGI, MKC, DE, AAPL, UNH, TGT, RPM, SWK, TXN, POR, QCOM, XLF, PFE, UPS, DIS, ABT, BP, HON, NEE, ED, AMZN, CAT, VCSH, SCHZ, BLK, GD, PGR, WOR, BAX, BRK.B, WMT, WFC, WDC, V, TSLA, GOOG, SPY, VIG, ADBE, RTX, BDX, UNP, SYK, BA, TRV, CL, XOM, MET, GE, MCD, GOOGL, KR, ISRG, ITW, Sold Out: BSCK, BABA, IWR, SHV,

For the details of VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+david+investments+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RLI Corp (RLI) - 2,051,737 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 429,813 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02% Deere & Co (DE) - 209,364 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 337,116 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 356,110 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $125.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 187,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.35 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 235,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 361,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $265.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 4005.23%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 142,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 2629.29%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $336.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 318.12%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 242,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 197,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.