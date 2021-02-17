Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells TC Energy Corp, Phreesia Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, sells TC Energy Corp, Phreesia Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tiffany, Agora Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R. As of 2020Q4, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R owns 1660 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commonwealth+of+pennsylvania+public+school+empls+retrmt+sys/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,996,942 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 944,698 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.73% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 489,205 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,290 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.09% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 67,228 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.555400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 161,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $67.86, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $72.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 404,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $23.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,996,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 10198.27%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $774.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 95,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 944,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3314.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 53,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $270.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 300,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2107.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 55,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $72.17.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.