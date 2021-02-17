Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Buys Thor Industries Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Polaris Inc, Sells Trinity Industries Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Dycom Industries Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Southernsun Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Polaris Inc, Dorman Products Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, sells Trinity Industries Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, The Brink's Co, The Timken Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $872 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AWI, IWM,

AWI, IWM, Added Positions: THO, MGPI, PII, DORM, MUSA, SAFM, FTDR, NGVT, CR, UNVR, SCL, MOH, HRC, AEGN, WSO, EGOV,

THO, MGPI, PII, DORM, MUSA, SAFM, FTDR, NGVT, CR, UNVR, SCL, MOH, HRC, AEGN, WSO, EGOV, Reduced Positions: DAR, DY, BCO, TKR, AGCO, CNC, BR, KOP, STAY, WU, CLH, WRK, KN, HBI, BDC, SEIC, FHN, IEX, EPAC,

DAR, DY, BCO, TKR, AGCO, CNC, BR, KOP, STAY, WU, CLH, WRK, KN, HBI, BDC, SEIC, FHN, IEX, EPAC, Sold Out: TRN, OVV,

The Brink's Co (BCO) - 878,991 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.12% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,048,813 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.94% Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 3,408,348 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3% Crane Co (CR) - 645,521 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 663,165 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.92%

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 122,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 424,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 1007.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 269,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71. The stock is now traded at around $118.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 438,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 144.97%. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $99.36, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 180,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Murphy USA Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $120.03 and $136.8, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $125.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 234,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $118.16 and $148.89, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 219,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $22.58.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $11.78.