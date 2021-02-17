>
Articles 

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc Buys Valero Energy Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Mercury General Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV

February 17, 2021 | About: MCY +0.64% EQNR -0.65% VLO +0.71% HFC +0.75%

Highlands Ranch, CO, based Investment company Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Valero Energy Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Mercury General Corp, Equinor ASA, sells The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc. As of 2020Q4, Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEMPER AUGUSTUS INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/semper+augustus+investments+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEMPER AUGUSTUS INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 199,680 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 85 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 324,569 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  4. Olin Corp (OLN) - 724,143 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 299,914 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.70%
New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 106,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 209,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc added to a holding in Mercury General Corp by 38.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $52.21, with an estimated average price of $44.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 299,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 188,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.



