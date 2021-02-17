Vestor Capital, Llc Buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Adobe Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, AT&T Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Vestor Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Adobe Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, AT&T Inc, Applied Materials Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestor Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Vestor Capital, Llc owns 205 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,631 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 262,152 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 87,714 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.59% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 225,041 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09% Visa Inc (V) - 128,718 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64%

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $458.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 39,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 46,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $248.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $268.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 163,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 65.23%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $486.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 30,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 567,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 139.63%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 96,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $377.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 87,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 169,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 87,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.