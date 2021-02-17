>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vestor Capital, Llc Buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Adobe Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, AT&T Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: ADBE -2.53% XLF +0.06% TSM -2.61% IGV -1.71% FISV +1.02% IVW -0.63% MDY -0.8% LYB -0.36% LIN -0.67% BABA -0.62% ZUO -1.83% MU -2.3%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Vestor Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Adobe Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, AT&T Inc, Applied Materials Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestor Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Vestor Capital, Llc owns 205 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestor+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,631 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 262,152 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  3. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 87,714 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.59%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 225,041 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 128,718 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64%
New Purchase: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $458.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 39,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 46,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $248.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $268.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 163,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 65.23%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $486.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 30,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 567,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 139.63%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 96,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $377.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 87,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 169,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 87,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)