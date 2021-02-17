Next Century Growth Investors Llc Buys Alphatec Holdings Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc, Sprout Social Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Next Century Growth Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphatec Holdings Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, Telos Corp, sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, CareDx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Century Growth Investors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 1,370,316 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26% TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 716,713 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 561,787 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.5% SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 1,036,643 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 556,778 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $165.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 135,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.66 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 547,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 233,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.04 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 223,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 142,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 211,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc by 181.01%. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,688,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 261.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,172,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 603,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $86.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 350,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $115.67 and $182.81, with an estimated average price of $153.14. The stock is now traded at around $185.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 89,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,377,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $46.89.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.38.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Zynex Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $116.33 and $145.83, with an estimated average price of $130.36.