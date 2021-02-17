QCM Cayman, Ltd. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company QCM Cayman, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, BTC iShares Silver Trust, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QCM Cayman, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, QCM Cayman, Ltd. owns 267 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,575 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% NIO Inc (NIO) - 67,400 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 38,096 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Ford Motor Co (F) - 166,335 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 397 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.95%

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 38,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 10,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $584.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $377.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 123.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 166,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 188.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.331900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 44,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 107.00%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1394.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 376.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 71,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 77.24%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $594.846200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.17%. The purchase prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.69.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.73.