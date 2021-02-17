Fca Corp Buys Everest Re Group, Voya Financial Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, CMC Materials Inc

Investment company Fca Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Everest Re Group, Voya Financial Inc, Apple Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, CMC Materials Inc, sells Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fca Corp . As of 2020Q4, Fca Corp owns 168 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RE, VOYA, VRP, CCMP, WMB, UL, MRK, V, PEO, TTD, ORCL, GSK, FB, VLO, AMCR, AMRS,

RE, VOYA, VRP, CCMP, WMB, UL, MRK, V, PEO, TTD, ORCL, GSK, FB, VLO, AMCR, AMRS, Added Positions: AAPL, DIS, MSFT, AMZN, ICF, IWB, GOOGL, IJH, JNJ, INTC, GSIE, VEA, SNE, PG, GSLC, JPM, FNDX, GOOG, AMGN, VZ, IWR, AGG, VYM, RSP, BSCL, SPSB, MBB, IWM, VOO, LQD, LMT, T, CSX, BSCM, IMKTA, XOM, EPD, KO, MET, CSCO, NVS, PLXS, VMW, UCTT, RVT, RGCO,

Added Positions: AAPL, DIS, MSFT, AMZN, ICF, IWB, GOOGL, IJH, JNJ, INTC, GSIE, VEA, SNE, PG, GSLC, JPM, FNDX, GOOG, AMGN, VZ, IWR, AGG, VYM, RSP, BSCL, SPSB, MBB, IWM, VOO, LQD, LMT, T, CSX, BSCM, IMKTA, XOM, EPD, KO, MET, CSCO, NVS, PLXS, VMW, UCTT, RVT, RGCO,

Reduced Positions: HIO, GDO, EMF, XEC, SCHZ, FLOT, MINT, PSX, FSBW, JPST, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, BAC, SCHE,

Sold Out: VWO, CTD, IAE, BSCK, ADNT, NJDCY, NSRGY, UN, RHHBY, SIEGY, CYRBY, ARKAY, GJNSY, IRS, AMBZ, CMC, SRGHY, GLPG, PLD, TTNDY, RF, HARL, STAG, EGP, SUM, DOC, LAND, BXP, EZU, NWN, ABTX, BP, NNN, KAJMY, WRE, VTR, FFIN, LLESY, WPX, DNKEY, FOXA, POAHY, SGBLY, GPMT, MTNOY, BSHVF,

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 236,868 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,541 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 309,754 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 32,756 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21% SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 40,747 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Fca Corp initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $196.2 and $241.54, with an estimated average price of $221.17. The stock is now traded at around $242.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 48,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 91,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 49,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 135.21%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 35,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 81.01%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.409400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 120.16%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 510.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3314.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 309.17%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2107.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.3.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.33.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Nidec Corp. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $27.78.