Mason Street Advisors, Llc Buys Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Pool Corp

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Mason Street Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Pool Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Street Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mason Street Advisors, Llc owns 1512 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,204,632 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,042,950 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 58,833 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Facebook Inc (FB) - 331,621 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 104,608 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mason Street Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $774.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 104,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 107,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 216,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 180,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 396.24%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 158,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 205,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 370.84%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 79,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 129.21%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 166,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 75.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $42.28, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Mason Street Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.57.