Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys eBay Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Facebook Inc

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Nordea Investment Management Ab (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Facebook Inc, DTE Energy Co, Varian Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nordea Investment Management Ab. As of 2020Q4, Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 921 stocks with a total value of $62.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MIDD, CNXC, BE, HUBS, WERN, CHGG, OPK, COR, BRX, BCPC, TWOU, HRI, HOME, JELD, TENB, FVRR, OSH, STRA, BECN, CCOI, HIW, JACK, KRC, KIM, NVAX, PZZA, WW, RBC, PII, CDAY, GNRC, DKNG, RPRX, PPD, NET, TXG, GO, CHWY, DCI, RBA, IBN, CVNA, ZG, GDS, FRTA, CG, AMBA, NVCR, RUN, SEDG, CYBR,

For the details of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nordea+investment+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,526,516 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,811,405 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 8,877,063 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 23,623,097 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 351,280 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.72 and $139.02, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $132.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 893,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 640,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 365,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $509.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 83,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.66 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $81.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 70,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in eBay Inc by 52.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,660,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 233.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,367,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in VMware Inc by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,383,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,106,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,911,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 1791.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,108,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $149.15 and $208.94, with an estimated average price of $181.82.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.67, with an estimated average price of $70.57.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.42.