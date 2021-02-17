Platinum Investment Management Ltd Buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc

Sydney Australia 2000, C3, based Investment company Platinum Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ulta Beauty Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, United States Steel Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Golden Ocean Group, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Platinum Investment Management Ltd owns 143 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



General Electric Co (GE) - 30,910,503 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 4,192,043 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 2,074,524 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 7,839,504 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 107,661 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.6%

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.36 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 475,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.08 and $69.86, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $123.66, with an estimated average price of $68.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in 908 Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $49 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $136.27, with an estimated average price of $77.02. The stock is now traded at around $107.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 668.43%. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,049,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 72144.74%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 707,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 259.33%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 191,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 193.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51. The stock is now traded at around $78.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 764,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 3193.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.986000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,469,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 54.19%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 726,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.01.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $37.04.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $35.63 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.05.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19.