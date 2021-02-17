>
Genworth Financial Inc Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

February 17, 2021 | About: LQD +0.42% SPLV +0.3% SPY -0.31% SHV +0.01% VGK -1.22% VTV +0.06% VEU -0.56% MBB +0.06%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Genworth Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genworth Financial Inc. As of 2020Q4, Genworth Financial Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genworth+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC
  1. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 1,750,000 shares, 97.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 810.23%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 100,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. 3M Co (MMM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. The AES Corp (AES) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. AGL Resources Inc (GAS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Genworth Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Genworth Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 810.23%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.288900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 86.99%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.



