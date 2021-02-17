Genworth Financial Inc Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Genworth Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genworth Financial Inc. As of 2020Q4, Genworth Financial Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLV,

SPLV, Added Positions: LQD,

LQD, Sold Out: SPY, SHV, VGK, VTV, VEU, MBB, JNK, VUG, EMB, XLP, XLY, IYW, EWC, VPL, TLT, IEF, IYF, IYH, ITB, IDU, IYE, XLB, BKLN, TIP, AGG, RWR, EWJ, VBK, SPSB, SHM, TFI, WIP, IYR, EWL, SHY, DWX, BSV, VBR, DVY, DHS, VSS, AGZ, VWO, BLV, GXC, VMBS, ACWX, SJR, VEA, ENB, EEM, GLD, PZA, VNQ, BCE, GWX, IGF, VTI, TU, VYM, RCI, RWX, SPEM, CNI, PFF, XLV, XLF, ACWI, TRI, GDX, BIL, MMC, BWX, GMF, HYG, BNS, ORCL, QCOM, TGI, WAB, PM, XLI, CHD, KO, DES, SJNK, MMM, ABT, CERN, PXD, PG, RY, MUB, XOM, FTNT, CVE, XLE, MSFT, PII, ROP, TD, VNQI, LKQ, TAP, OXY, PFE, TM, BWZ, BAX, BRK.B, BAM, DHR, EWBC, NEE, PCG, AMG, ETN, NGG, TRP, WMB, AEE, CP, CVX, C, CMA, COP, FL, STN, ZION, V, CSTE, DEM, PJP, A, APD, ADP, BECN, BA, GIB, CVS, CVA, HON, LVS, LOW, OMC, PPL, DGX, TEVA, RIG, UNH, DBA, DFE, ACN, AMT, BDX, CNQ, CR, ITW, IMAX, JNJ, IX, PEP, PHG, RIO, SLB, SYY, TUP, UNP, YUM, VPU, DHI, DRQ, EMR, HD, NKE, SRE, SBUX, THS, AUY, CIT, CWB, DGL, VOE, AES, AMGN, ATO, CLF, ERIC, EXPD, IBM, MMS, NOV, SRCL, TSM, WAT, INDY, JXI, PAF, VOX, BLK, CMS, CYD, BAP, EIX, FMX, HDB, HNP, JPM, KLAC, MTZ, NVO, BRFS, PHI, TTM, TAC, TKC, UGP, WPP, BIV, VCIT, AEL, AAPL, CAE, CBRL, CL, ECPG, EQT, EQT, PACW, FLR, GCO, GLNG, HELE, IMO, KELYA, KYOCY, LNDC, LYG, MTSC, NRG, NI, PRFT, SAH, SO, UMPQ, MFG, VRTU, FIBK, LYB, TAL, KMI, WPX, CMBS, DBB, TLH, NSP, ANDE, LNG, HAL, NSIT, NUE, UGI, WLK, KOP, AGI, MYRG, DBE, DBP, ALL, HMSY, KGC, MDLZ, MGA, PRU, ROST, SHOO, SNX, WSM, EBAY, WPRT, BPY, BKI, CMF, EFA, EPP, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWM, IWN, IWO, XLU,

BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 1,750,000 shares, 97.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 810.23% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 100,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position 3M Co (MMM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% The AES Corp (AES) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% AGL Resources Inc (GAS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Genworth Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genworth Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 810.23%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.288900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 86.99%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45.

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.