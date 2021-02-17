Cincinnati Insurance Co Buys Viatris Inc, DCP Midstream LP, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells The Walt Disney Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, DCP Midstream LP, NextEra Energy Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, sells The Walt Disney Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sempra Energy, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 78 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,286,600 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 386,900 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,012,000 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,240,500 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 674,165 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Insurance Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 410,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 322.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 111.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86.

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81.

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $29.91.