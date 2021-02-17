>
Cincinnati Casualty Co Buys Viatris Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: VTRS +0.22%

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Casualty Co (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Casualty Co. As of 2020Q4, Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 25 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VTRS,

For the details of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+casualty+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CINCINNATI CASUALTY CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio.
  2. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 72,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,000 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dover Corp (DOV) - 90,000 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 50,000 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Cincinnati Casualty Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.



