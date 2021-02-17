Cincinnati Casualty Co Buys Viatris Inc

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Casualty Co (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Casualty Co. As of 2020Q4, Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 25 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTRS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 72,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,000 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
- Dover Corp (DOV) - 90,000 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio.
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 50,000 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio.
Cincinnati Casualty Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.
