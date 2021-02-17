Compass Group Llc Buys Vasta Platform, Vitru, XP Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc

Investment company Compass Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vasta Platform, Vitru, XP Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, StoneCo, Intercorp Financial Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Group Llc. As of 2020Q4, Compass Group Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Globant SA (GLOB) - 363,757 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.34% GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,043,917 shares, 19.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 1,105,852 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.95% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 21,053 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.91% Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 2,042,638 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.50%

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139. The stock is now traded at around $166.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 117.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 2,042,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vitru Ltd by 176.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,522,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in XP Inc by 106.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 646,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 256,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc by 61.94%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,274,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.