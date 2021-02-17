S Squared Technology, LLC Buys EverQuote Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Sells Digital Turbine Inc, MobileIron Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company S Squared Technology, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys EverQuote Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Absolute Software Corp, Limelight Networks Inc, sells Digital Turbine Inc, MobileIron Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Mitek Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S Squared Technology, LLC. As of 2020Q4, S Squared Technology, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vicor Corp (VICR) - 156,780 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 223,065 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.4% EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 286,531 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.18% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) - 382,039 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.21% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 188,946 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.1%

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 141,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Veritone Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $62, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 222.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 286,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 189.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 92,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.85 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 538,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 94.76%. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 616,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 251,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Asure Software Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.95 and $8.63, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 700,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $13.84.