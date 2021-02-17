>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Americold Realty Trust, Equinix Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Sells Public Storage, CyrusOne Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: COLD +0.51% EQIX +0.59% MAA -0.33% ROIC +0.29% VER -0.58% LSI +0.32% ESS -0.49% CONE -0.59% AMH -1.52% HLT +0.07%

New York, NY, based Investment company APG Asset Management US Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Americold Realty Trust, Equinix Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, sells Public Storage, CyrusOne Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG Asset Management US Inc.. As of 2020Q4, APG Asset Management US Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APG Asset Management US Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+asset+management+us+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APG Asset Management US Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 24,759,500 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
  2. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 9,799,000 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  3. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 5,538,000 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  4. Ventas Inc (VTR) - 19,546,500 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  5. Equity Residential (EQR) - 12,847,500 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $267.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 343,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 88.02%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 14,664,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 35.23%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96. The stock is now traded at around $695.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 650,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,083,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 460.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,201,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,276,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 108.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 509,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.55.

Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $28.07 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.34.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26.



