APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Americold Realty Trust, Equinix Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Sells Public Storage, CyrusOne Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company APG Asset Management US Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Americold Realty Trust, Equinix Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, sells Public Storage, CyrusOne Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG Asset Management US Inc.. As of 2020Q4, APG Asset Management US Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESS,

ESS, Added Positions: COLD, EQIX, MAA, VTR, ROIC, DLR, HTA, INVH, VER, BXP, LSI, ARE, SBRA, RHP, HST, PK, QTS,

COLD, EQIX, MAA, VTR, ROIC, DLR, HTA, INVH, VER, BXP, LSI, ARE, SBRA, RHP, HST, PK, QTS, Reduced Positions: PSA, PLD, EQR, ELS, SPG, FRT, REXR, O,

PSA, PLD, EQR, ELS, SPG, FRT, REXR, O, Sold Out: CONE, AMH, HLT,

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 24,759,500 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 9,799,000 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 5,538,000 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 19,546,500 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% Equity Residential (EQR) - 12,847,500 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%

APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $267.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 343,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 88.02%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 14,664,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 35.23%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96. The stock is now traded at around $695.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 650,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,083,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 460.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,201,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,276,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 108.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 509,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.55.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $28.07 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.34.

APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26.